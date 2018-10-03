Why Colorado Tokers Love Sour OG

I’m not going to waste time complaining about my life — everyone has to eat shit sometimes, and my diet is relatively free from that substance — but the tidal wave of feces lapping on my shores last week broke records. Financial, medical and relationship issues all culminated in one massive dump, and just like that, I was officially over being an adult. I needed an age-cation.

Shopping for a strain to help me escape into a land of Nickelodeon cartoons, comic books and ice cream sandwiches for a weekend, I came upon Sour OG. A product of San Fernando Valley OG Kush (SFV OG) and Sour Diesel, Sour OG has been bypassed by Girl Scout Cookies as everyone’s favorite OG-sativa blend, but the fifty-fifty hybrid’s presence in Denver dispensaries should still be respected. The number of pot shops carrying the strain is usually in the double digits, with several wholesale cultivators also growing the strain.

Sour OG can showcase both of its parents’ best qualities. Intense, sour whiffs of Diesel’s rubbery funk are mellowed out only by dank, earthy notes of Kush. The strain’s high follows a similar pattern for me, pushing my spirits up with focused, creative enthusiasm as I’m YouTube-ing Tex Avery cartoons, only to lull me back into the dirt within a couple of hours. The intense highs and lows of Sour OG definitely qualify it as a hybrid, but it’s not as even-keeled as Flo or Hercules, so stay away from this strain until at least the afternoon if you have any daytime responsibilities.