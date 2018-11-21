Why Colorado Tokers Love Sour Pez

I received a lot of Pez dispensers when I was a kid: Bugs Bunny, C-3PO, Scooby-Doo, Pikachu — you name it. While I later found out that my mom just bought the dispensers as an excuse to eat the candy that came with them, that didn’t dissuade me from trying out a strain inspired by Pez. A heavy, relaxing hybrid that tastes like candy sounded good on a recent dispensary visit, so I bought an eighth of Sour Pez, a special that day, without doing much inspection of the strain. The jury’s still out on whether that was a mistake or not.

This form of Pez was bred by La Plata Labs in southern Colorado. La Plata took a male Sour Diesel plant and crossed it with a female Pink Pez, a fruity-smelling indica with a surprisingly zesty taste. Luckily, the parents’ genetics, which carry opposite highs, don’t conflict with each other. Sour Pez’s scent takes after its father’s, with a classic rubbery funk and fruity, herbal undertones — but as with its mom (and mine), that fruit flavor is just so much talk. Hits from joints, clean glass and a vaporizer all carried a peppery, herbal flavor, with notes of Diesel and sugary fruit quietly pulling up the rear.