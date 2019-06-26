Why Colorado Tokers Love Space Monkey

I must be getting old. My foot hurts for no reason, shows on Nickelodeon don’t make sense anymore, and new weed strains are just as annoying as they are intriguing. Don’t get me wrong, it’s still fun to try out the latest varieties and expand my tastebuds. However, there are a lot of new strains out there that make me regret straying from the tried and true. With Cookies and Gorilla Glue dominating dispensary shelves, sometimes I wonder how different these “new” cuts really are.

That was my thought when I saw Space Monkey, which has showed up at Colorado dispensaries within the last year or so. A cross of Gorilla Glue #4 and Wookie #15, two specific and popular cuts of ape-inspired strains, pot’s newest primate smelled more than good enough to try out. Pungent whiffs of kerosene, Kush and sour rubber created an aroma that felt both fresh and familiar, and the budtender’s excitement at my choice only raised expectations. Then the flu bug hit, and my throat and lungs were out of commission for the better part of a week. Trying out my new space ape had to wait, adding to the hype.

With five days away from cannabis and a lower tolerance for THC, I expected Space Monkey to send me to a new galaxy after a snapper in my bong — but I was stuck on the launching pad, so I fired up another bowl of gas to get me there. No luck. Days since my last toke, I was confused how something that smelled so dank could be so soft. Adding to my confusion was the strain’s nighttime designation, as well as the buds’ heavy trichome coverage. All those factors started making me wonder: Was it just me?

Cuts of Space Monkey from Denver Recreational, my home-growing friends and California dispensaries have all given me the same effects (or lack thereof), while concentrate versions carry a nondescript high, making me stupid and sleepy, as if I were smoking distillate. Despite how much I wanted to love Space Monkey, my body just doesn’t seem to react to it — which is odd, considering how positively my brain reacted to the strain’s smell and flavor. But just because I can’t vibe with Space Monkey doesn’t mean you won’t be able to reach better heights.

Looks: Usually round or oblong-shaped with the potential to foxtail, Space Monkey’s buds are relatively light and loose — a bit unusual for indica-leaning strains. A dark forest-green color and heavy trichome coverage give the strain a classic OG Kush look.

Smell: A generous, pungent mix of funk, sour and dank. Expect tart, earthy whiffs of gasoline and rubber with a hint of bergamot, followed by funk, floral whiffs of lavender, soil and a subtly sweet back end.

Flavor: Dominated by the terpene pinene, Space Monkey’s floral, gassy and earthy notes of Diesel, hops and soil shine through, but you can still find hints of lavender and citrus zest if you try hard enough.

Effects: Space Monkey is labeled a nighttime or relaxing strain by most shops, but it’s always been pretty tame to me. The strain’s initial uplift of creativity and energy tapers off within an hour, and the munchies and comedown are very light — almost nonexistent. The easygoing effects make it a great candidate for daytime and low-tolerance users.

Home grower’s take: “Got mine in a pack of seeds from Bodhi. Could only get four of them to take root out of the eight I bought, and they didn’t yield heavily after about nine weeks. They smelled and tasted great, sort of like some bitter citrus tea and skunk, but took a lot of work. I’d give it a try again if I ever found clones of it, but that was too much work. Would rather just stick with Gorilla Glue.”

