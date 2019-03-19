Ask a Stoner: What's the Most F*cked Up Thing You've Eaten While High?

Dear Stoner: I just cooked eggs, an old enchilada and some barbecue sauce together in a skillet. Not bad. What’s the most fucked-up thing you've made while high?
Chef Clutch
Dear Chef: A lot of popular Mexican food works well with eggs, so I'm not giving you weird points for that one, but I like where your head's at. Sadly, I don’t get much crazier than blending up various baked goods (pie, cheesecake, baklava, etc.) with ice cream and milk for a shake, or taking two waffles, buttering them and making a grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwich. But that’s much harder on my arteries than my tastebuds.
I’ve heard stories of re-creating the horrendous dessert spaghetti from Elf , throwing Kung Pao chicken on top of a baked potato, and mixing apples into mac and cheese (I might actually try that one). However, most of us forget these concoctions as fast as we create them.
Stoner tip: Crush Pizza & Tap will make you a “4/20 pizza,” topping it with whatever the kitchen feels like at the time, whether that's cheeseburger sliders or chicken cordon bleu.
Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
