Ask a Stoner: What's the Most F*cked Up Thing You've Eaten While High?

Dear Stoner: I just cooked eggs, an old enchilada and some barbecue sauce together in a skillet. Not bad. What’s the most fucked-up thing you've made while high?

Chef Clutch

Dear Chef: A lot of popular Mexican food works well with eggs, so I'm not giving you weird points for that one, but I like where your head's at. Sadly, I don’t get much crazier than blending up various baked goods (pie, cheesecake, baklava, etc.) with ice cream and milk for a shake, or taking two waffles, buttering them and making a grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwich. But that’s much harder on my arteries than my tastebuds.