 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Ask a Stoner: Stop With the "Indica, Sativa, Hybrid" Crap, Already
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Stop With the "Indica, Sativa, Hybrid" Crap, Already

Herbert Fuego | May 23, 2019 | 6:05am
AA

Dear Stoner: I’m done with the indica, sativa and hybrid thing. Aren’t you?
G.D.

Dear G.D.: Cannabis strains affect all of us differently, but some have more ubiquitous effects than others. Despite the fact that most strains are labeled “indica,” “sativa” or “hybrid,” research is showing that there’s little science behind the labels, and almost all strains are hybrids at this point, despite public perception. We’ve stopped using those terms to describe strain effects for a while now, unless we’re talking about growing traits or bud structure, which seem to be the only characteristics really affected by a plant being an indica or sativa.

Sativa? Indica? Hybrid? Or none of the above?
Sativa? Indica? Hybrid? Or none of the above?
Lindsey Bartlett

Certain mixes of cannabinoids (THC, CBD, etc.) and terpenes, as well as your body’s endocannabinoid system (how your body reacts to pot), are more likely responsible for the way certain strains make you feel.

Marijuana Deals Near You

Most dispensaries still use those designations, largely because it’s an easier way to direct consumers and because a lot of indicas tend to be OGs and Kushes, which we associate with nighttime use, and sativas like Hazes and Diesels are usually associated with energy and a running mind — but there are some who feel opposite effects. Don’t judge a strain by its label!

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >