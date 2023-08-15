Storing Rosin for the Long Term

Dear Stoner:
I just took advantage of my dispensary loyalty points and bought eight grams of great rosin
for $100. I was so excited about the deal that I never thought about storage. Is keeping it in my fridge enough, or should I do more?
Captain Ron
Dear Captain Ron:
Treat rosin like prime steaks. Fresh is always better, but long-term storage works when a deal is too good to pass up. Sounds like you found one.
When storing rosin, you really want to avoid light, heat and moisture without freezing, so keeping it in the fridge is a smart start. If your purchase didn't come in glass to begin with, then transport the rosin intended for long-term storage into an airtight glass jar, as chemical reactions with plastic will
degrade hash. Put the jar through a vacuum sealer if you have one (not essential, but preferred), and the rosin will stay relatively fresh until you've dabbed it all.
Send questions to [email protected].