 I Just Bought 8 Grams of Rosin. How Should I Store Hash? | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Ask a Stoner

Storing Rosin for the Long Term

Keeping it in the fridge is a smart start.
August 15, 2023
Cartoon character smokes weed
Westword
Share this:
Dear Stoner: I just took advantage of my dispensary loyalty points and bought eight grams of great rosin for $100. I was so excited about the deal that I never thought about storage. Is keeping it in my fridge enough, or should I do more?
Captain Ron

Dear Captain Ron: Treat rosin like prime steaks. Fresh is always better, but long-term storage works when a deal is too good to pass up. Sounds like you found one.
click to enlarge A gram of hash rosin
Jacqueline Collins
When storing rosin, you really want to avoid light, heat and moisture without freezing, so keeping it in the fridge is a smart start. If your purchase didn't come in glass to begin with, then transport the rosin intended for long-term storage into an airtight glass jar, as chemical reactions with plastic will degrade hash. Put the jar through a vacuum sealer if you have one (not essential, but preferred), and the rosin will stay relatively fresh until you've dabbed it all.

Send questions to [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending

Breaking Down the Psychedelics Decriminalized in Colorado

Psychedelics

Breaking Down the Psychedelics Decriminalized in Colorado

By Miranda Burton
Dispensaries, Beware: There's a Bud Thief on the Loose

Crime

Dispensaries, Beware: There's a Bud Thief on the Loose

By Thomas Mitchell
Colorado's Marijuana Industry Experiences Small Bump in June

Business

Colorado's Marijuana Industry Experiences Small Bump in June

By Thomas Mitchell
Cannabis Calendar: Cannabis Career Fair

Things to Do

Cannabis Calendar: Cannabis Career Fair

By Westword Staff
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation