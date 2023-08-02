Eight Pre-Rolled Joints That Are Worth Your Money

For cannabis connoisseurs, smoking pre-rolled joints used to be a sign of ignorance. Sure, they were convenient, but the cones were always stuffed with leaves, shake and other plant parts that no one knowledgable would want to smoke after seeing them.
Oh, how times have changed.
Once viewed as beneath a good cultivation's reputation, pre-rolled joints (and blunts, to a lesser degree) are now offered by some of Colorado's best cannabis growers. Whether you're looking for a classic joint with good flower, a pack of mini dogwalkers, or a fat, resin-infused glizzy, Colorado dispensaries now have you covered.
That doesn't mean every pre-roll is a good one, however. Far from it, in fact. To make sure you're getting the good stuff, give one of these eight Colorado pre-roll lines a try.
Red Roots Rolling Co.
One of the first hash holes to appear in Colorado dispensaries, these big, infused joints burn like an ash doughnut, with rosin placed in the center and melting into oil as it burns, leaving a hole as it goes. Containing quality flower and rosin from popular extractors like Mighty Melts, Red Roots pre-rolls are strong enough to last through multiple sessions or get the entire house baked. The company was founded by Kentucky native Kayne Perry, who grew up on a tobacco farm, and he can only make around 75 of these 2.6-gram joints per day while ensuring top quality, so Red Roots sell out quickly.
Green Dot Labs
Green Dot Labs is one of Colorado's best flower and extraction brands, so everyone took notice of its pre-roll releases this year. If you're not ready to spend $45-plus for an eighth of Green Dot flower, the joint is a great way to sample its strains. Take a dry hit of the Boulder cannabis brand's 1-gram joints, filled with popular Green Dot strains like Reba Jam and Thunderdome, and you'll be able to taste the award-winning flower loud and clear.
Green Dot's Live Resin Rolls, a pack of five half-gram joints infused with live batter from Green Dot, are better for more experienced users or shared sessions. If you can handle the more potent hits, these strain-specific combinations of flower and resin are a welcome slap to the face. My little dogwalker joint of Peach Oblivion flower and Reba Jam resin tasted like a shot of concentrated juice in the morning, and I was high until happy hour.
710 Labs
Another top-tier flower and extraction brand in Colorado, 710 Labs has been offering its Noodle Doinks in Colorado dispensaries for a while. The 1-gram joints, equipped with a Rotini noodle crutch, provide 710 fans with more affordable options than their pre-packed quarter- and half-ounces, and the smell, burn and flavor all prove that 710 isn't skimping on the quality, either. If you want to taste 710's nationally renowned rosin, keep an eye out for 710's hash hole joints, which are filled with 2 grams of flower and rosin.
Malek's Kaiser Rolls
Good pre-rolls are new to Colorado, but Malek's Premium Cannabis has been pumping them out for some time. Early to the joint market and the rotini noddle crutch, Malek's has always had an ear to what the streets want. These 1.75-gram
fatty-bombatties are made with nugs from popular Malek's creations like Panda Puffs, Petrol Rainbow and Russian Cream, and can easily burn for multiple sessions.
Made in Xiaolin
Founded in 2018, Made in Xiaolin is the grandaddy of deluxe pre-rolls in Colorado, and the Evergreen operation is still unsurpassed in luxury. Made in Xiaolin's infused joints range from 2.4 to 12 grams of flower and hash, starting with the Soldato, a mix of 2 grams of flower and 0.4 grams of hash oil, and ending with the Godfather, a joint with 10 grams of flower and 2 grams of hash rolled inside of gold smoking paper. A Soldato burns for about twenty minutes, while the Godfather burns two to three hours, which is just long enough to watch the movie. These aren't cheap, but each Made in Xiaolin joint is rolled by hand and comes with a reusable glass tip.
Escape Artist Minis
I always viewed Escape Artists as a lotion-first company — but these little joints pack a serious punch, and are the perfect size for a quick session. The five-pack of joints is made with approximately 2.5 grams of flower, with each half-gram joint infused with live resin, enabling multiple people to get lifted on these tiny bones. The flavor is better than anticipated for a pre-roll from a third-party vendor, and the sustained high speaks for itself.
The Flower Collective
Another respectable pre-roll brand that was early to the game, the Flower Collective has the distinction of mixing bubble hash and flower of the same strain into its pre-rolls. Available in joints and hemp-wrapped blunts, the Flower Collective's pre-rolls allow us to see how Gelato Cake or Stardawg taste in a fun, deconstructed way. They're also amped-up versions of the strains we love, but without hash from different genetics getting in the way.
Only Chameleons
An offshoot of Cherry, one of Colorado's top cannabis growers, Only Chameleons might lose a couple of points for not being an all-flower joint, but these little lizards make up for that in potency. According to Only Chameleons, each small pre-roll consists of three parts of the plant: flower, trim and kief, all of which are sourced from the Cherry grow. We'll always want more Cherry flower no matter the situation, but the kief ensures a swift kick to the lungs and sustained high.