Get Festively Faded on International Beer Day With THC-Infused Root Beer

Heads up, fans of fabricated, novelty holidays: International Beer Day is right around the corner.
Founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California, the holiday's website explains the August 3 event as, "A day for beer lovers everywhere to raise a toast to our brewers and bartenders, and rejoice in the greatness of beer!" And while the cannabis world isn't on top of mind during days celebrating suds, at least one Colorado dispensary is taking advantage of the state's love for coldies and cannabis.
For beer fans whose preferences lean more towards Barq's and a blunt than pints and peanuts, The Green Solution dispensary chain has wedged itself into the International Beer Day festivities with a cannabis-infused root beer promotion, offering up a twelve-ounce NectarBee root beer for just a penny when paired with a purchase of $50 or more.
Sadly, the options are limited for Coloradans looking for a pot-infused beverage that tastes more like beer than cannabis. Lagunitas Brewing Company's pot-infused hoppy sparkling water is only available in California at the moment, and Blue Moon creator Keith Villa's non-alcoholic, pot-infused beer isn't on the shelves yet, either.
Virtually every state with legal cannabis bans infusing commercial beverages with both THC and alcohol, and even breweries experimenting with hemp and CBD have been met with federal and regulatory obstacles. New Belgium Brewing's Hemperor Hemp Pale Ale, a beer brewed with non-psychoactive hemp, was met with "outdated and onerous" regulations to get it to market, according to CEO Steve Fechheimer, and some states wouldn't even carry it; Aurora Brewery Dads & Dudes Breweria stopped brewing a CBD-infused beer in 2017 after pressure from federal authorities.
So, for now, cannabis consumers can enjoy a root beer on the cheap.
Akin to the penny popsicles The Green Solution served up for July 4, the root beers come packing ten milligrams of THC sourced from The Green Solution's in-house flower line. They'll be available at discount from Wednesday, August 1, through Friday, August 3, at each of the chain's fifteen locations, excluding its outlet dispensary in Silver Plume.
