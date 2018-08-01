Get Festively Faded on International Beer Day With THC-Infused Root Beer

Heads up, fans of fabricated, novelty holidays: International Beer Day is right around the corner.

Founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California, the holiday's website explains the August 3 event as, "A day for beer lovers everywhere to raise a toast to our brewers and bartenders, and rejoice in the greatness of beer!" And while the cannabis world isn't on top of mind during days celebrating suds, at least one Colorado dispensary is taking advantage of the state's love for coldies and cannabis.

For beer fans whose preferences lean more towards Barq's and a blunt than pints and peanuts, The Green Solution dispensary chain has wedged itself into the International Beer Day festivities with a cannabis-infused root beer promotion, offering up a twelve-ounce NectarBee root beer for just a penny when paired with a purchase of $50 or more.