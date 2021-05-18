Ask a Stoner: Does TSA Care About Marijuana in 2021?

- Local
Dear Stoner: Now that weed is sort of “whatever,” will TSA even look for it if I take some with me during flights this summer?
Nate
Dear Nate: The Transportation Security Administration wouldn’t admit it, but they’re pretty apathetic about personal amounts of pot right now — or any personal amount of recreational drugs, for that matter. Although the TSA’s website warns travelers that only high-CBD products approved by the Food and Drug Administration are allowed on flights, the policy also advises that “TSA’s screening procedures are focused on security and are designed to detect potential threats to aviation and passengers. Accordingly, TSA security officers do not search for marijuana or other illegal drugs, but if any illegal substance is discovered during security screening, TSA will refer the matter to a law enforcement officer.”
Translation: Respect us enough to try to hide it, and we’ll probably leave you alone. Unless you’re pretending to be George Jung with kilos in a suitcase, the consequences aren’t very dire for small amounts of weed at Denver International Airport, where police rarely discipline people who “forgot” an edible in their luggage. You might get a citation and, worst-case, miss your flight. Most airports in states with legal weed operate similarly — though not Los Angeles International Airport, which allows travelers to openly fly with up to an ounce of cannabis. Hey, look at that: We found a nice thing to say about L.A.
