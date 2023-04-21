Waka Flocka Went Beast Mode at the Mile High 420 Festival

[
Anyone else think Waka Flocka Flame looks like Marshawn Lynch? Maybe that's because he went beast mode at the Mile High 420 Festival
at Denver's Civic Center Park on Thursday, April 20.
Celebrating the unofficial marijuana holiday in Mile High Fashion, Waka Flocka opened the festival by jumping into the crowd, accepting blunts from fans and inviting 420 Fest MC Tommy Chong onstage, who may have smoked a joint or two throughout the afternoon and evening, as well. Even Chong's old buddy, Cheech, rolled up. (Well, not really, but this guy and his care were a spot-on impression.)
Westword
photographer Jacqueline Collins was at the Mile High 420 Fest throughout the day to document the scene. Find our favorite photos below.
click to enlarge
Inside the crowd at the 2023 Mile High 420 Festival
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Denver 4/20 festival
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Friends toke at Civic Center Park on 4/20
Jacqueline Collins