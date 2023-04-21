Navigation
Waka Flocka Went Beast Mode at the Mile High 420 Festival

April 21, 2023

Waka Flocka went beast mode in Denver
Jacqueline Collins
Anyone else think Waka Flocka Flame looks like Marshawn Lynch? Maybe that's because he went beast mode at the Mile High 420 Festival at Denver's Civic Center Park on Thursday, April 20.

Celebrating the unofficial marijuana holiday in Mile High Fashion, Waka Flocka opened the festival by jumping into the crowd, accepting blunts from fans and inviting 420 Fest MC Tommy Chong onstage, who may have smoked a joint or two throughout the afternoon and evening, as well. Even Chong's old buddy, Cheech, rolled up. (Well, not really, but this guy and his care were a spot-on impression.)

Westword photographer Jacqueline Collins was at the Mile High 420 Fest throughout the day to document the scene. Find our favorite photos below.
click to enlarge Tommy Chong smoking a joint
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge Cheech Marin and his car at the Denver 4/20 fest
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge Attendees light up at the Mile High 420 Festival
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge In front of the State Capitol Building at the Mile High 420 Fest
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge Burning joints at the Mile High 420 Festival
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge Waka Flocka Flame performs at the 2023 Mile High 420 Festival
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge Big joints were abundant at the 2023 Mile High 420 Fest
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Inside the crowd at the 2023 Mile High 420 Festival
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge Inside the Mile High 420 Festival, 2023
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge Chong in Cheech's car
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Denver 4/20 festival
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Friends toke at Civic Center Park on 4/20
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge The crowd lights up at the Mile High 420 Festival
Jacqueline Collins
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports.
Thomas Mitchell

This Week's Issue

