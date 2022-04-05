Ask a Stoner: What Is "Washing Weed?"

Dear Stoner: I’ve recently learned that people wash weed with water. I just have one question: Why?
Sufficiently Hydrated
Dear Hydrated: “Washing” our buds with water sounds as if it would sweep away all the trichomes and terpenes, leaving them devoid of any potency or flavor. However, trichomes and most terpenes aren’t water-soluble, so submerging your weed into water doesn’t pose that great of a risk. If you’ve ever trimmed cannabis and tried to wash the resin off your fingertips, you’ll know what I’m talking about.
