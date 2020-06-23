 
Ask a Stoner: Weirdest Pipe You've Ever Made (2)
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Weirdest Pipe You've Ever Made

Herbert Fuego | June 23, 2020 | 8:13am
Dear Stoner: I smoked out of a banana yesterday. What’s the strangest/most fascinating conversion you’ve seen, where something that isn’t a pipe becomes a pipe?
Juiced

Dear Juiced: We’ve made pipes out of cantaloupes, eggplants, pears, squash, sweet potatoes, zucchinis and chiles, most of which were more fun (and better equipped) to smoke out of than a mushy banana, particularly the cantaloupe, squash and zucchini. You can also stack fruits and veggies on top of each other for an epic bong salad sculpture, using a pineapple as the base, a small melon as the middle and an apple to top it off.

Kenzie Bruce

Even cooler and more sustainable than produce pipes is a pipe that uses the elements, as ancient stoner MacGyvers once did. I’ve seen people smoke weed out of the ground, massive cliff rocks and smaller lava stones, finding connected holes for suction, then packing the weed in one and sucking through the other. If you pack about six inches of snow around the end of a rod or thick broom handle, then remove the rod, skewer the base and carve out a little bowl, you have an ice bong. These innovations tend to happen when there are no other options, so remember this next time your glass breaks.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

