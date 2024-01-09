Where Is All the Good Wax and Shatter in Colorado?

Dear Stoner: Is there any good wax or shatter in Colorado? Most of the stuff I see at dispensaries is cheap, but rarely any good.
High Wayz
Dear High Wayz: Few things have changed in cannabis as fast as extraction. In less than a decade, hydrocarbon extraction using solvents — which is responsible for wax, shatter and CO2 oil — has largely been relegated to infused products and the dispensary bargain bin as rosin becomes more popular. You can find decent sugar wax or live resin out there for $30, but most hash heads who want to treat themselves spend that money on solventless rosin nowadays. And if less spendy customers are clamoring for it, a drop in quality is inevitable.
Apothecary Extracts and Green Dot Labs to start making rosin, too, though they still make fine wax if you can find it. However, live resin is a more flavorful form of wax made from frozen cannabis, and it can be bought at 2018 wax prices. Unless you're trying to save a few bucks, move on to live resin or rosin and don't look back.
