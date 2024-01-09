 Where Is All the Good Wax and Shatter in Colorado? | Westword
Ask a Stoner

Where Is All the Good Wax and Shatter in Colorado?

Few things change in legal cannabis as fast as extraction.
January 9, 2024
Cartoon stoner smokes a joint
Westword
Dear Stoner: Is there any good wax or shatter in Colorado? Most of the stuff I see at dispensaries is cheap, but rarely any good.
High Wayz

Dear High Wayz: Few things have changed in cannabis as fast as extraction. In less than a decade, hydrocarbon extraction using solvents — which is responsible for wax, shatter and CO2 oil — has largely been relegated to infused products and the dispensary bargain bin as rosin becomes more popular. You can find decent sugar wax or live resin out there for $30, but most hash heads who want to treat themselves spend that money on solventless rosin nowadays. And if less spendy customers are clamoring for it, a drop in quality is inevitable.
click to enlarge Extracted THC shatter from cannabis
Most hash heads who want to treat themselves spend that money on solventless rosin nowadays, pushing wax and shatter to the bargain bin.
Jacqueline Collins
Solventless extraction techniques enable growers and talented new extractors to give rosin a try without the expensive permitting and equipment steps involved with butane, ethanol or other explosive solvents. This has forced proud hydrocarbon extractors like Apothecary Extracts and Green Dot Labs to start making rosin, too, though they still make fine wax if you can find it. However, live resin is a more flavorful form of wax made from frozen cannabis, and it can be bought at 2018 wax prices. Unless you're trying to save a few bucks, move on to live resin or rosin and don't look back.

Send questions to [email protected].
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

