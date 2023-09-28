 Finding Good Rosin at Cannabis Dispensaries | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Ask a Stoner

How to Spot Good Rosin at the Dispensary

Asking for help is hard with a line of customers behind you.
September 28, 2023
A cartoon figure with a goatee smokes cannabis
Westword
Share this:
Dear Stoner: I want to buy more rosin after buying a rig, but the process makes me anxious. I don't know what to look for, and budtenders show me grams without much detail. How can I tell good rosin from bad rosin?
Dabber Newbie

Dear Dabber Newbie: Everyone has been in your shoes at some point, whether it's buying rosin or playing roulette. With a line of other people behind you, it can feel awkward asking for help, especially if the budtender's answers are short. But this is a lot of money you're spending, so let's cut to the chase.
click to enlarge A gram of rosin cannabis extract
You want rosin that is white, milky or creamy with a yellow-ish hue.
Jacqueline Collins
Ask for rosin pressed from bubble hash, not flower, as this ensures a cleaner hit and flavor. Then it comes down to color, consistency and moisture. You want something white, milky or creamy with a yellow-ish hue. Stay away from the dark side or anything extremely dry, as that usually means poor starting material, extraction methods or storage — but always trust your nose. There's much more to learn about microns, single sourcing and curing methods, but this will get you started. Dab on.

Send questions to [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending

Five Takeaways From the Senate's Cannabis Banking Reform Hearing

Business

Five Takeaways From the Senate's Cannabis Banking Reform Hearing

By Thomas Mitchell
Why Colorado Tokers Love Gummy Worms

Strain Reviews

Why Colorado Tokers Love Gummy Worms

By Herbert Fuego
Cannabis-Friendly Ghost Tours Coming to Denver in October

Paranormal

Cannabis-Friendly Ghost Tours Coming to Denver in October

By Thomas Mitchell
Colorado's Best Cannabis Products for the Fall Season

Holidays

Colorado's Best Cannabis Products for the Fall Season

By Herbert Fuego
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation