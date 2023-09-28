How to Spot Good Rosin at the Dispensary

Dear Stoner: I want to buy more rosin after buying a rig, but the process makes me anxious. I don't know what to look for, and budtenders show me grams without much detail. How can I tell good rosin from bad rosin?
Dabber Newbie
Dear Dabber Newbie: Everyone has been in your shoes at some point, whether it's buying rosin or playing roulette. With a line of other people behind you, it can feel awkward asking for help, especially if the budtender's answers are short. But this is a lot of money you're spending, so let's cut to the chase.
bubble hash, not flower, as this ensures a cleaner hit and flavor. Then it comes down to color, consistency and moisture. You want something white, milky or creamy with a yellow-ish hue. Stay away from the dark side or anything extremely dry, as that usually means poor starting material, extraction methods or storage — but always trust your nose. There's much more to learn about microns, single sourcing and curing methods, but this will get you started. Dab on.
