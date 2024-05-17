 Why Do Stoners Care so Much About "Smoke Spots?" | Westword
Why Do Stoners Care so Much About "Smoke Spots"?

Some cannabis users put in serious effort to find or create a unique smoking experience.
May 17, 2024
Dear Stoner: Why are stoners so obsessed with their "smoke spots"? The memes and photos of all the work they put into their weed den or how long they'll hike to some cliff, just to get high, baffles me.
Sandra

Dear Sandra: For most cannabis users, smoking weed isn't about a quick smoke on the corner before running back inside, like a cigarette. We smoke weed to relax, expand our minds or connect with our passions and surroundings. Although I think someone's "smoke spot" is more about what they're smoking than the spot they're in, it does make sense to create or seek out a sanctuary space. Some people take that to the extreme, though, and we've all seen the memes.
Cannabis use, and smoking in general, isn't something most people do out in the open, even in their homes. Having a comfortable smoking space in the garage or pulling out a joint once you've reached a secluded hiking destination brings joy and relief to many lives. What's so baffling about that?

Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
