Why Do Stoners Care so Much About "Smoke Spots"?

Dear Stoner: Why are stoners so obsessed with their "smoke spots"? The memes and photos of all the work they put into their weed den or how long they'll hike to some cliff, just to get high, baffles me.
Sandra
Dear Sandra: For most cannabis users, smoking weed isn't about a quick smoke on the corner before running back inside, like a cigarette. We smoke weed to relax, expand our minds or connect with our passions and surroundings. Although I think someone's "smoke spot" is more about what they're smoking than the spot they're in, it does make sense to create or seek out a sanctuary space. Some people take that to the extreme, though, and we've all seen the memes.
