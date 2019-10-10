 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Ask a Stoner: The Origins of "Pot" and "Weed"
Westword

Ask a Stoner: The Origins of "Pot" and "Weed"

Herbert Fuego | October 10, 2019 | 6:05am
AA

Dear Stoner: Where do the words “pot” and “weed” come from?
Kev

Dear Kev: The nomenclature for cannabis can get pretty creative (the Drug Enforcement Administration has some particularly funny definitions and descriptions), but “pot” and “weed” are the most widely used nicknames in the United States, along with “marijuana.” That word, a variation of the Mexican-Spanish “marihuana,” actually has a negative connotation for some; the bad feelings stem from a theory that “marijuana” was used by the federal government to tie Mexican immigrants to an anti-cannabis movement almost a century ago.

Ask a Stoner: The Origins of "Pot" and "Weed"
Jacqueline Collins

The word “pot” also has Spanish roots, but they’re not as nefarious. Gaining popularity in the ’30s, the nickname is a condensed version of “potiguaya” or “potaguaya,” which are short for potación de guaya, a wine or brandy steeped with cannabis buds; in English, potación de guaya means “drink of grief.” Calling the plant “weed” is more American. That word started appearing in articles and songs in the ’30s as well, used to described marijuana cigarettes. But both “pot” and “weed” came after good ol’ “reefer.”

Marijuana Deals Near You

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >