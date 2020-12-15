 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
4
| Marijuana |

Ask a Stoner: Will Hemp Protein Make Me Extra Gassy?

Herbert Fuego | December 15, 2020 | 5:56am
Ask a Stoner: Will Hemp Protein Make Me Extra Gassy?
Westword
AA

Dear Stoner: So I’m trying to embrace the plant-based lifestyle more, and I want to try out hemp protein. But I’m worried about the farts. Are they worse than with regular protein?
Lito

Dear Lito: When I first discovered craft beer, that didn’t mix too well with whey protein shakes (which I assume you’re referring to). Actually, neither of those mixes well with anything, and flatulence is just something we accept with food and drinks full of yeast, fiber and protein. Hemp protein has two of those (protein and fiber), and it has less protein per gram than whey protein, but there are benefits.

Flatulence is just something we've accepted with food and drinks full of yeast, fiber and protein.
Flatulence is just something we've accepted with food and drinks full of yeast, fiber and protein.
Flickr/clearrants

Related Stories

Most nutritionists will tell you that protein alone won’t equate to more gas or bloating, but the supplemental ingredients used to consume it, including thickeners and sweeteners like lactose and sorbitol, will. Plant-based protein is usually more prone to gas, but that doesn’t mean you should avoid hemp or other plant-based proteins, which offer omega fats, antioxidants, minerals and all that jazz. I’ve got a fairly sensitive stomach, and other than making my toots a little skunky, hemp protein didn’t affect me any differently than whey. Keep your protein cocktail simple and without dairy or sweeteners, and wish those noses around you good luck.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.