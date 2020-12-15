Ask a Stoner: Will Hemp Protein Make Me Extra Gassy?

Dear Stoner: So I’m trying to embrace the plant-based lifestyle more, and I want to try out hemp protein. But I’m worried about the farts. Are they worse than with regular protein?

Lito

Dear Lito: When I first discovered craft beer, that didn’t mix too well with whey protein shakes (which I assume you’re referring to). Actually, neither of those mixes well with anything, and flatulence is just something we accept with food and drinks full of yeast, fiber and protein. Hemp protein has two of those (protein and fiber), and it has less protein per gram than whey protein, but there are benefits.

Most nutritionists will tell you that protein alone won’t equate to more gas or bloating, but the supplemental ingredients used to consume it, including thickeners and sweeteners like lactose and sorbitol, will. Plant-based protein is usually more prone to gas, but that doesn’t mean you should avoid hemp or other plant-based proteins, which offer omega fats, antioxidants, minerals and all that jazz. I’ve got a fairly sensitive stomach, and other than making my toots a little skunky, hemp protein didn’t affect me any differently than whey. Keep your protein cocktail simple and without dairy or sweeteners, and wish those noses around you good luck.



