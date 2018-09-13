New Survey, No Surprise: People Hate Ticket Scams and Scalpers

There are plenty of frustrations when it comes to buying concert tickets online, such as service fees, waiting rooms, lightning-fast pre-sales, and scalpers upselling tickets on the secondary market.

At Westword, we even see complaints about concert tickets in comments underneath posts on our Facebook page when we've written reviews or previews of sold-out concerts. Despite having nothing to do with the venues, we get it: Would-be ticket purchasers need somewhere to go to air their horror stories. In fact, there were so many complaints about two sold-out Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers concerts at Red Rocks in 2017 — with many readers claiming a majority of the tickets went to scalpers or bots — that we were inspired to write an entire cover story about how ticketing really works at Red Rocks (“Bot or Not: Who Really Gobbles Up Red Rocks Tickets?,” August 22, 2017).

This week, there's an interesting new survey out about nationwide consumer confidence when it comes to purchasing concert tickets online. The study itself is a bit of a marketing ploy – it was commissioned and is being promoted by a ticket-buying startup that's trying to get you to use its platform (the company is called Aventus and uses blockchain technology, for those of you who care to check it out), but the survey results themselves are revealing.