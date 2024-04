Charli XCX, Troye Sivan Announce Dual Tour, Concert at Ball Arena

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan Sweat Tour Dates

Break out your leather, pleather and sluttiest outfits: Charli XCX and Troye Sivan have announced their Sweat Tour The pop icons will co-headline the 21-city arena tour, which kicks off on September 14 in Detroit and wraps up on October 23 in Seattle. The Sweat Tour will make a stop in Denver at Ball Arena on Friday, October 11, and fans can register for pre-sale tickets now through Thursday, April 25, at sweat-tour.com . All tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, on livenation.com The co-headlining tour comes on the heels of Charli XCX's sold-out BRAT 2024 arena tour in the U.K., in support of her upcoming sixth album,, which she teased back in February at the Boiler Room in Brooklyn. We've already gotten a taste of that album through the singles "Von dutch," "Club classics" and "B2b." Troye Sivan will also be fresh off a European arena tour for his third album,, which is described as "a celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love and friendship."Sat Sep 14, 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars ArenaMon Sep 16, 2024 – Laval, QC – Place BellWed Sep 18, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank ArenaFri Sep 20, 2024 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide ArenaMon Sep 23, 2024 – New York, NY – Madison Square GardenWed Sep 25, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo CenterThu Sep 26, 2024 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank ArenaSat Sep 28, 2024 – Boston, MA – TD GardenMon Sep 30, 2024 – Chicago, IL – United CenterWed Oct 02, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone ArenaThu Oct 03, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm ArenaSat Oct 05, 2024 – Miami, FL – Kaseya CenterSun Oct 06, 2024 – Orlando, FL – Kia CenterWed Oct 09, 2024 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines CenterFri Oct 11, 2024 – Denver, CO – Ball ArenaSun Oct 13, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint CenterTue Oct 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia ForumFri Oct 18, 2024 – San Diego, CA – Viejas ArenaSun Oct 20, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – Chase CenterTue Oct 22, 2024 – Portland, OR – Moda CenterWed Oct 23, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge ArenaFind more concerts in Denver on our concert calendar