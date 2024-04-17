Charli XCX, Troye Sivan Announce Dual Tour, Concert at Ball Arena

The pop icons will co-headline the 21-city arena tour, which kicks off on September 14 in Detroit and wraps up on October 23 in Seattle. The Sweat Tour will make a stop in Denver at Ball Arena on Friday, October 11, and fans can register for pre-sale tickets now through Thursday, April 25, at sweat-tour.com. All tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, on livenation.com.
The co-headlining tour comes on the heels of Charli XCX's sold-out BRAT 2024 arena tour in the U.K., in support of her upcoming sixth album, BRAT, which she teased back in February at the Boiler Room in Brooklyn. We've already gotten a taste of that album through the singles "Von dutch," "Club classics" and "B2b." Troye Sivan will also be fresh off a European arena tour for his third album, Something to Give Each Other, which is described as "a celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love and friendship."
Charli XCX and Troye Sivan Sweat Tour DatesSat Sep 14, 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mon Sep 16, 2024 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Wed Sep 18, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Sep 20, 2024 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Mon Sep 23, 2024 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Sep 25, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Thu Sep 26, 2024 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sat Sep 28, 2024 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Mon Sep 30, 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Oct 02, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thu Oct 03, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat Oct 05, 2024 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Sun Oct 06, 2024 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Wed Oct 09, 2024 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Fri Oct 11, 2024 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sun Oct 13, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Oct 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Oct 18, 2024 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Sun Oct 20, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Tue Oct 22, 2024 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wed Oct 23, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
