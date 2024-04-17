 Charli XCX, Troye Sivan Concert in Denver: Tickets and More Info | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Charli XCX, Troye Sivan Announce Dual Tour, Concert at Ball Arena

The Sweat Tour will stop in Denver on Friday, October 11.
April 17, 2024
Charli XCX will be in Denver with Troye Sivan on October 11.
Charli XCX will be in Denver with Troye Sivan on October 11. Harley Weir
Share this:
Break out your leather, pleather and sluttiest outfits: Charli XCX and Troye Sivan have announced their Sweat Tour.

The pop icons will co-headline the 21-city arena tour, which kicks off on September 14 in Detroit and wraps up on October 23 in Seattle. The Sweat Tour will make a stop in Denver at Ball Arena on Friday, October 11, and fans can register for pre-sale tickets now through Thursday, April 25, at sweat-tour.com. All tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, on livenation.com.

The co-headlining tour comes on the heels of Charli XCX's sold-out BRAT 2024 arena tour in the U.K., in support of her upcoming sixth album, BRAT, which she teased back in February at the Boiler Room in Brooklyn. We've already gotten a taste of that album through the singles "Von dutch," "Club classics" and "B2b." Troye Sivan will also be fresh off a European arena tour for his third album, Something to Give Each Other, which is described as "a celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love and friendship."

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan Sweat Tour Dates

Sat Sep 14, 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mon Sep 16, 2024 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Wed Sep 18, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Sep 20, 2024 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Mon Sep 23, 2024 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Sep 25, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Thu Sep 26, 2024 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sat Sep 28, 2024 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Mon Sep 30, 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Oct 02, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thu Oct 03, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat Oct 05, 2024 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Sun Oct 06, 2024 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Wed Oct 09, 2024 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Fri Oct 11, 2024 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sun Oct 13, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Oct 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Oct 18, 2024 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Sun Oct 20, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Tue Oct 22, 2024 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wed Oct 23, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Find more concerts in Denver on our concert calendar.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Emily Ferguson has been the music and culture editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s entertainment scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.
Contact: Emily Ferguson
Where to Get Exclusive Vinyl on Record Store Day 2024

Lists

Where to Get Exclusive Vinyl on Record Store Day 2024

By Teague Bohlen
Head to Fort Collins for FoCoMX: The Biggest Little Music Festival in America

Music Festivals

Head to Fort Collins for FoCoMX: The Biggest Little Music Festival in America

By Michael Mazenko
On the Rocks: How Red Rocks Amphitheatre Became the World's Best Concert Venue

Venues

On the Rocks: How Red Rocks Amphitheatre Became the World's Best Concert Venue

By Emily Ferguson
Denver 4/20 Concerts to Roll Up To

Concert Preview

Denver 4/20 Concerts to Roll Up To

By Justin Criado
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation