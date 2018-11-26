The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Echo & the Bunnymen stop at the Paramount Theatre tonight in support of The Stars, the Oceans & the Moon, which was released last month and includes mostly reworked hits and two new songs. The Advanced Placement Tour, with The Regrettes, Welles and Micky James, is at the Summit on Tuesday, while Lindsey Stirling is at 1STBANK Center, Chris Isaak is at the Boulder Theater and TroyBoi is at the Ogden Theatre. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 26
Echo & the Bunnymen
$39.50-$42.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
John Maus (also November 27)
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Summit
Pale Waves
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Body
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 27
Lindsey Stirling
$35-$70, 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Tash Sultana
$39.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Chris Isaak
$55-$80, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Novo Amor
$18.50-$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Advanced Placement Tour
$15-$17, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
Alec Benjamin
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Glenn Jones & Janet Feder
$25-$35, 7 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 28
Gucci Mane
$49.50, 5:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Chris Anthony Youth Project Presents Inspire 6
$100-$175, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Justin Courtney Pierre
$23-$25, 8:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Cult Leader
$12-$13, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
Ari Hoenig Trio
$22-$30, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29
Night Ranger
$41-$76, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
TroyBoi
$25.75-$30.75, Ogden Theatre
The California Honeydrops
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Six Strings Down
$30, 8:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
The Lil Smokies
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Jerry Joseph & the Jackmormons
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Chxpo
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Steve Paige Trio
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
YaSi
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
