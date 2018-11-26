The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Echo & the Bunnymen stop at the Paramount Theatre tonight in support of The Stars, the Oceans & the Moon, which was released last month and includes mostly reworked hits and two new songs. The Advanced Placement Tour, with The Regrettes, Welles and Micky James, is at the Summit on Tuesday, while Lindsey Stirling is at 1STBANK Center, Chris Isaak is at the Boulder Theater and TroyBoi is at the Ogden Theatre. Here's our full list of picks: