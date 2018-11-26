 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Echo & the Bunnymen headline the Paramount Theatre tonight.EXPAND
Echo & the Bunnymen headline the Paramount Theatre tonight.
Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | November 26, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

Echo & the Bunnymen stop at the Paramount Theatre tonight in support of The Stars, the Oceans & the Moon, which was released last month and includes mostly reworked hits and two new songs. The Advanced Placement Tour, with The Regrettes, Welles and Micky James, is at the Summit on Tuesday, while Lindsey Stirling is at 1STBANK Center, Chris Isaak is at the Boulder Theater and TroyBoi is at the Ogden Theatre. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Echo & the Bunnymen
$39.50-$42.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

John Maus (also November 27)
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Summit

Pale Waves
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Body
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Lindsey Stirling
$35-$70, 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Tash Sultana
$39.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Chris Isaak
$55-$80, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Novo Amor
$18.50-$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Advanced Placement Tour
$15-$17, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

Alec Benjamin
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Glenn Jones & Janet Feder
$25-$35, 7 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Gucci Mane
$49.50, 5:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Chris Anthony Youth Project Presents Inspire 6
$100-$175, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Justin Courtney Pierre
$23-$25, 8:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Cult Leader
$12-$13, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

Ari Hoenig Trio
$22-$30, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Night Ranger
$41-$76, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

TroyBoi
$25.75-$30.75, Ogden Theatre

The California Honeydrops
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Six Strings Down
$30, 8:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Lil Smokies
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Jerry Joseph & the Jackmormons
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Chxpo
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Steve Paige Trio
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

YaSi
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: