Dead Can Dance, Louis Tomlinson and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Dead Can Dance brings its A Celebration of Life & Works 1980-2020 tour to the Mission Ballroom on Friday, May 1, with Agnes Obel opening. Tickets, $60 to $100, go on sale Friday, November 1, at 10 a.m.
British singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson's first solo world tour stops at the Fillmore Auditorium on Monday, July 13. Tickets, $56 to $89.50, go on sale Friday, November 1, at 10 a.m.
As reported this week, Sturgill Simpson's A Good Look'n Tour hits the Pepsi Center on Saturday, April 25, with Tyler Childers opening.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Koo Koo Kangaroo: Sat., Jan. 18, 6 p.m.
Spectacle: Sat., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Electric Hot Tuna and David Brombert Quintet: Fri., Feb. 28, 8 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 29, 8 p.m., $45-$55.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Joe Robinson: Sun., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
The Pnuma Trio: With Earthcry (Anthony of Papadosio), MZG, Autonomix, Fri., Dec. 20, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Louis Tomlinson: Mon., July 13, 7 p.m., $56-$89.50.
Break Science: With Midincinal, Godlazer, Fri., Dec. 13, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Joseph: Sat., Feb. 8, 8:30 p.m., $27.50-$30.
Lawrence: Fri., March 13, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Magic City Hippies: Thu., Feb. 6, 9 p.m., $17.50-$20.
MarchFourth: Fri., Feb. 21, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Spoonbill: Sat., Nov. 30, 9 p.m., $20-$22.50.
The White Buffalo: Tue., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
GLOBE HALL
Southern Culture on the Skids: Fri., May 15, 9 p.m., $22.
Too Many Humans, Not Enough Coats: With CITRA, Vicoda, Too Many Humans, Thu., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $12/free entry with coat donation.
GOTHIC THEATRE
Dan Deacon: Sat., March 28, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
The Driver Era: Tue., April 28, 8 p.m., $30.
Hammerfall: Sat., Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30/VIP $65.
Pinegrove: With Whitney Ballen, Sun., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $22-$26.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Anna of the North: Sat., Feb. 29, 9 p.m., $20.
R.LUM.R: Sat., March 14, 9 p.m., $14.
Squirrel Flower: Thu., April 2, 8 p.m., $12.
LOST LAKE
Andy Babb & Lara Elle: Wed., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $12.
Bad Decisions: With ASALT, Ballistic Biscuit, Chris Srift, Sun., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $10.
Bankshot: With the Movers & Shakers, Puma Borracha, Sugarcandy, Sun., Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m., $10.
Ryan McMullan: Sat., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $12.
Colorado Hardcore Holiday Party and Toy Drive: With Remain and Sustain, the Burial Plot, Fox Lake, Mindz Eye, Mouth for War and Peacemaker, Sat., Dec. 21, 7 p.m.
LVDY: Sat., Jan. 4, 7 p.m.
Sin Eater: Wed., Dec. 4, 7 p.m.
Beth Hart: Mon., April 20, 8 p.m., $37.95-$69.95.
Dead Can Dance: With Agnes Obel, Fri., May 1, 8 p.m., $50-$100.
Randy Rogers Band: Wed., Jan. 15, 9 p.m., $30-$60.
Sturgill Simpson: With Tyler Childers, Sat., April 25, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$99.50.
Ben Ottewell & Ian Ball of Gomez: Sun., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Dearling Presents a Tribute to Fleetwood Mac: Fri., Jan. 24, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Gerald Albright: Fri., Feb. 7, 7 & 10 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 8, 7 & 10 p.m., $35-$40.
Howie Day: Fri., Jan. 17, 8 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Courtney Barnett (solo): With Hachiku, Sat., Feb. 8, 9 p.m., $40.75-$99.
Against Me!: Tue., Dec. 31, 7 p.m.
Beartooth and Motionless in White: Mon., Jan. 13, 7 p.m.
Led Zeppelin 2: Sun., Feb. 23, 7 p.m.
Minnesota: Fri., Jan. 24, 7 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 25, 7 p.m.
Sango: Sat., Feb. 15, 7 p.m.
The Score: Sun., Nov. 17, 7 p.m., $17.50-$20.
Young Dolph and Key Glock: Sun., Feb. 16, 7 p.m.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
