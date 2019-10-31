Dead Can Dance, Louis Tomlinson and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Dead Can Dance headlines Mission Ballroom in May.

Dead Can Dance brings its A Celebration of Life & Works 1980-2020 tour to the Mission Ballroom on Friday, May 1, with Agnes Obel opening. Tickets, $60 to $100, go on sale Friday, November 1, at 10 a.m.

British singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson's first solo world tour stops at the Fillmore Auditorium on Monday, July 13. Tickets, $56 to $89.50, go on sale Friday, November 1, at 10 a.m.

As reported this week, Sturgill Simpson's A Good Look'n Tour hits the Pepsi Center on Saturday, April 25, with Tyler Childers opening.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

BLACK SHEEP

Koo Koo Kangaroo: Sat., Jan. 18, 6 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Spectacle: Sat., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

BOULDER THEATER

Electric Hot Tuna and David Brombert Quintet: Fri., Feb. 28, 8 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 29, 8 p.m., $45-$55.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Joe Robinson: Sun., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

The Pnuma Trio: With Earthcry (Anthony of Papadosio), MZG, Autonomix, Fri., Dec. 20, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Louis Tomlinson: Mon., July 13, 7 p.m., $56-$89.50.

FOX THEATRE

Break Science: With Midincinal, Godlazer, Fri., Dec. 13, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

Joseph: Sat., Feb. 8, 8:30 p.m., $27.50-$30.

Lawrence: Fri., March 13, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

Magic City Hippies: Thu., Feb. 6, 9 p.m., $17.50-$20.

MarchFourth: Fri., Feb. 21, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25.

Spoonbill: Sat., Nov. 30, 9 p.m., $20-$22.50.

The White Buffalo: Tue., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

GLOBE HALL



Southern Culture on the Skids: Fri., May 15, 9 p.m., $22.

Too Many Humans, Not Enough Coats: With CITRA, Vicoda, Too Many Humans, Thu., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $12/free entry with coat donation.

GOTHIC THEATRE



Dan Deacon: Sat., March 28, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

The Driver Era: Tue., April 28, 8 p.m., $30.

Hammerfall: Sat., Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30/VIP $65.

Pinegrove: With Whitney Ballen, Sun., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $22-$26.

LARIMER LOUNGE



Anna of the North: Sat., Feb. 29, 9 p.m., $20.

R.LUM.R: Sat., March 14, 9 p.m., $14.

Squirrel Flower: Thu., April 2, 8 p.m., $12.

LOST LAKE



Andy Babb & Lara Elle: Wed., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $12.

Bad Decisions: With ASALT, Ballistic Biscuit, Chris Srift, Sun., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $10.

Bankshot: With the Movers & Shakers, Puma Borracha, Sugarcandy, Sun., Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m., $10.

Ryan McMullan: Sat., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Colorado Hardcore Holiday Party and Toy Drive: With Remain and Sustain, the Burial Plot, Fox Lake, Mindz Eye, Mouth for War and Peacemaker, Sat., Dec. 21, 7 p.m.

LVDY: Sat., Jan. 4, 7 p.m.

Sin Eater: Wed., Dec. 4, 7 p.m.

MISSION BALLROOM

Beth Hart: Mon., April 20, 8 p.m., $37.95-$69.95.

Dead Can Dance: With Agnes Obel, Fri., May 1, 8 p.m., $50-$100.

Randy Rogers Band: Wed., Jan. 15, 9 p.m., $30-$60.

PEPSI CENTER

Sturgill Simpson: With Tyler Childers, Sat., April 25, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$99.50.

SOILED DOVE

Ben Ottewell & Ian Ball of Gomez: Sun., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Dearling Presents a Tribute to Fleetwood Mac: Fri., Jan. 24, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Gerald Albright: Fri., Feb. 7, 7 & 10 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 8, 7 & 10 p.m., $35-$40.

Howie Day: Fri., Jan. 17, 8 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

STANLEY HOTEL

Courtney Barnett (solo): With Hachiku, Sat., Feb. 8, 9 p.m., $40.75-$99.

SUMMIT

Against Me!: Tue., Dec. 31, 7 p.m.

Beartooth and Motionless in White: Mon., Jan. 13, 7 p.m.

Led Zeppelin 2: Sun., Feb. 23, 7 p.m.

Minnesota: Fri., Jan. 24, 7 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 25, 7 p.m.

Sango: Sat., Feb. 15, 7 p.m.

The Score: Sun., Nov. 17, 7 p.m., $17.50-$20.

Young Dolph and Key Glock: Sun., Feb. 16, 7 p.m.

