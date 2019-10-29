 


4
People finally know who Sturgill Simpson is.EXPAND
People finally know who Sturgill Simpson is.
Kenzie Bruce

Sturgill Simpson Announces A Good Look'n Tour Dates

Kyle Harris | October 29, 2019 | 8:47am
AA

Sturgill Simpson's recent slogan, "Who the Fuck Is Sturgill Simpson?," may ring false now. The singer-songwriter just announced dates for his 2020 A Good Look'n Tour, which will be stopping in Denver in the spring.

To fans of his latest album, Sound & Fury, and an accompanying Netflix film, he has a message: “We are a live band. Everyone knows we are a live band. Steal the record or give it away, just come to the shows."

Country singer Tyler Childers will be opening, and Simpson claims people who send Childers messages on Instagram will receive free tickets to the concerts.

The tour opens on February 21 in Birmingham, Alabama, and wraps up on May 24 in Louisville, Kentucky. The Denver show will take place at the Pepsi Center on Saturday, April 25.

"In an effort to fight against scalpers and ensure tickets get into the hands of fans, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform," according to a statement from concert promoter AEG. "Fans can gain first access to tickets by registering for the Verified Fan presale now through Sunday, November 3, at 10 p.m. local at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/sturgillsimpson. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, November 5, at 10 a.m. local time."

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 8, at Ticketmaster. Simpson will also be offering travel packages on his website; proceeds will go toward the Special Forces Foundation.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

