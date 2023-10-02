GRiZ's Denver farewell, Final Eagles Show and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Tool takes over at the renamed Blue Arena (formerly Budweiser Events Center) in Loveland on Tuesday, October 3, and the Used performs songs from its new album at Mission Ballroom on Wednesday, October 4.
The Eagles are on a Long Goodbye Tour and will play two final Denver shows at Ball Arena on Thursday, October 5, and Friday, October 6, while GRiZ will offer his own farewell sendoff while throwing down at three different venues on Thursday, October 5.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Igorrr
Monday, October 2, 7 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$20-$29.50
Igorrr is the brainchild of French multi-instrumentalist musician Gautier Serre, who combines several unconventional pairings of genres to create an awesome amalgam of weirdness. Traces of industrial baroque music, trip-hop metal and classical Balkan breakcore can all be heard throughout the artist’s performances; a little over six years ago, the project expanded into a full band to help round out the otherworldly auditory experience. Japanese noise rockers Melt Banana and Miami breakcore musician Otto Von Schirach open the show.
Tool
Tuesday, October 3, 8 p.m.
Blue Arena, 5290 Arena Circle, Loveland
$95.95-$146
The ever-evolving progressive metal powerhouse known as Tool has been a hit since forming in the early 1990s, quickly catching the public’s attention with its intellectual take on heavy alternative rock. In the thirty-plus years since the band released its debut album, its thought-provoking and intricate songwriting has deservedly earned Tool an impressive international, cult-like following.
The Used
Wednesday, October 4, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$44.50
The post-hardcore screamo rockers in the Used are still riding the pop-punk wave that they started surfing over two decades ago. The band is currently on tour in support of its ninth studio album, Toxic Positivity, which was released earlier this year. Fellow post-hardcore groups Sleeping With Sirens and Dead American provide support.
The Eagles: The Long Goodbye
Thursday, October 5, and Friday, October 6, 7:30 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$129.50-$499.50
The wizards of West Coast counterculture country rock have decided to call it quits once and for all, after having played for over fifty years (minus the fourteen years the band was on hiatus between 1980 and 1994). Currently, the only original founding member involved with the group is Don Henley, but longtime additions Joe Walsh and Timothy Schmidt will be on hand, too, along with newer recruit Vince Gill. Steely Dan will be on deck to open the show each night.
GRiZ's Triple-Header Denver Farewell
Thursday, October 5, 3:30 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
Free (RSVP only)
Thursday, October 5, 6 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$69.50-$99.50
Thursday, October 5, 9:30 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$69.50-$80
When Denver's dopest sax-wielding future funkateer announced his last hurrah with a carefully curated festival in Arizona, he realized he couldn't depart Denver's dance scene without throwing one last party. The much-loved electronic music producer has decided to take a hiatus from touring and will be leaving Colorado for Michigan at some point soon — so he's decided to leave in style. Don't miss your last chance to throw down with the king of Mile High electro soul!
Goose
Thursday, October 5, and Friday, October 6, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$56
The jam-fusion Connecticut quintet known as Goose is excited to be back in Colorado, so much so that the members decided to book a third show after the two-night Red Rocks run this week. The additional booking will take place at Colorado State University in Fort Collins on Saturday, October 7, and is free for students (while supplies last). Buckle up, buckaroos, ’cause these guys are gonna take you on a wild ride!
Frankie and the Witch Fingers
Friday, October 6, and Saturday, October 7, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$22-$25
The West Coast psych boogie-punk band known as Frankie and the Witch Fingers wants to grab you by the waist and then rip you through time and space and lots of other spooky places. These musicians roar right through their tight-knit songs like bats out of hell, and can’t wait to convert you into their coven of dungeon punk. The band is currently on tour in support of its recently released album, Data Doom. Fellow fuzz wizards Wine Lips help set the stage both nights.
Dragondeer
Saturday, October 7, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Other Side, 2637 Welton Street
$17
Denver's grooviest retro psychedelic blues rockers just released a brand-new album, Across the Waves, and they want to party with you! Fellow local groups Extra Gold, Boot Gun and DJ Matt Cassidy are ready to warm up the room to celebrate Dragondeer's newest soulful tunes.
Slow Pulp
Sunday, October 8, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$21
The dreamy bedroom-pop quartet from Madison, Wisconsin, known as Slow Pulp has subtle punk leanings; you can hear them in the lean yet twangy guitar lines, the punctuated percussion and vocalist Emily Massey’s softly spoken raw musings on life and all of its peculiarities. The group has taken a certain nostalgic ’90s lo-fi sound and mutated it into something way better. Come on out to hear all the songs from the group’s second full-length album, Yard, released just last month. Upstate New York indie-rock act Babehoven opens the show.
Know of shows you'd like to see on this list? Send the details to [email protected]. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.