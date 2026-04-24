Critic's Notebook

Our Music Editor’s Artist Picks for FoCoMX

One of the state's best local-focused music festivals sounds off in Fort Collins this weekend.
By Emily FergusonApril 24, 2026
band performing at FoCoMX
FoCoMX returns for a weekend of live music.

Backstage Flash
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Keep Westword Free

We’re $3,500 away from our spring campaign goal!
We’re aiming to raise $20,000 by April 26. Your support ensures Westword can continue watching out for you and our community. No paywall. Always accessible. Daily online and weekly in print.

SUPPORT US TODAY
$20,000

FoCoMX 2026 is here!

The annual affair is one of Colorado’s best music festivals, and this year features more than 450 bands performing on stages and in venues across Fort Collins on Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25. With so many options, it’s nearly impossible to make a schedule — although going without one can be part of the fun. This is a place to discover new music, after all, and sometimes it’s even sweeter when you just happen to stumble upon one of your new favorite bands.

But in case you need a starting point, here are my personal picks for the festival. And yes, there is some overlap — because again, it’s really hard to choose when you have a state filled with so much talent.

Take it away from here:

Jesus Christ Taxi Driver playing UMS 2025
Jesus Christ Taxi Driver will play at midnight.

Jordan Altergott (@jordanaltergott)

FoCoMX Schedule: Friday, April 24

Editor's Picks

punk band Soy Celesté
Soy Celesté will be at Surfisde 7 at 8:30 p.m.

Tammy Ealom

FoCoMX Schedule: Saturday, April 25

Find tickets and more information on the FoCoMX website.

Keep Westword Free

No paywall. Always accessible. We’re always watching out for you and our community — but we need your help to keep us going strong. Help keep Westword free and in print every week.

Support Us Today

Emily Ferguson has been the music editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s music scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.

emily.ferguson@westword.com

Loading latest posts...