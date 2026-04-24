Our Music Editor’s Artist Picks for FoCoMX

FoCoMX 2026 is here!

The annual affair is one of Colorado’s best music festivals, and this year features more than 450 bands performing on stages and in venues across Fort Collins on Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25. With so many options, it’s nearly impossible to make a schedule — although going without one can be part of the fun. This is a place to discover new music, after all, and sometimes it’s even sweeter when you just happen to stumble upon one of your new favorite bands.

But in case you need a starting point, here are my personal picks for the festival. And yes, there is some overlap — because again, it’s really hard to choose when you have a state filled with so much talent.