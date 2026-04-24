Our Music Editor’s Artist Picks for FoCoMX

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FoCoMX 2026 is here!
The annual affair is one of Colorado’s best music festivals, and this year features more than 450 bands performing on stages and in venues across Fort Collins on Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25. With so many options, it’s nearly impossible to make a schedule — although going without one can be part of the fun. This is a place to discover new music, after all, and sometimes it’s even sweeter when you just happen to stumble upon one of your new favorite bands.
But in case you need a starting point, here are my personal picks for the festival. And yes, there is some overlap — because again, it’s really hard to choose when you have a state filled with so much talent.
Take it away from here:
FoCoMX Schedule: Friday, April 24
- Liquid Chicken, 5 p.m. Illegal Pete’s (indie alt-rock)
- Frail Talk, 5 p.m. Washington’s (indie alt-rock)
- Blankslate, 5:15 p.m. The Magic Rat (grungey indie alternative)
- Fruta Brutal, 6 p.m. Equinox Brewing (Latin, surfy psych-rock)
- Slow Caves, 6:15 p.m. Washington’s (indie rock)
- DVNE HPPY, 6:30 p.m. The Magic Rat (hip-hop)
- Rat Von Rat, 7 p.m. Atrium Music Lounge (punk)
- Wild Love Tigress, 7:15 p.m. New Belgium Brewing (pure funk)
- Rootbeer Richie & the Reveille, 7:30 p.m. Washington’s (bluesy classic rock)
- Wes B, 7:45 p.m. Gilded Goat Brewing Co. (hip-hop)
- RO$$AY, 7:45 p.m. The Magic Rat (hip-hop)
- The Crooked Rugs, 8 p.m. Aggie Theatre (rock)
- Bluebook, 8:30 p.m. The Neighbor (ethereal, deep indie rock)
- Old Man Saxon, 9 p.m. Aggie Theatre (hip-hop)
- Lane-O, 9:45 p.m. Equinox Brewing (hip-hop)
- Bitchflower, 10 p.m. Aggie Theater (heavy rock)
- The Mañanas, 11 p.m. Aggie Theater (surfy psych-rock)
- DNA Picasso, 11:45 p.m. Sound Bar (hip-hop)
- Jesus Christ Taxi Driver, midnight, Aggie Theatre (rock)
FoCoMX Schedule: Saturday, April 25
- Dzirae Gold, 12:30 p.m. Old Town Square (jazz)
- ego n friends, 1:15 p.m. Illegal Pete’s (indie)
- White Rose Motor Oil, 1:45 p.m. Wobble HiFi (rock)
- David Lawrence & the Spoonful, 2:15 p.m. Schnieder’s Schnitzel (Americana)
- Kind Dub, 2:15 p.m. Atrium Music Lounge (hip-hop)
- The Dirty Turkeys, 3 p.m. Sound Bar (rockabilly cowpunk)
- Nina de Freitas, 4 p.m. All Sales Vinyl (indie/alt singer-songwriter)
- Lady Los, 4:30 p.m. Equinox Brewing (R&B, neo-soul goodness)
- lil piñon, 5 p.m. Odell Brewing Co (rock)
- Little Trips, 5:15 p.m. All Sales Vinyl (indie rock)
- sunstoney, 5:30 p.m. Wolverine Farm (indie pop)
- May Be Fern, 6 p.m. Aggie Theatre (funk rock)
- HOME, 6 p.m. Equinox Brewing (R&B)
- Malc G, 6 p.m. The Exchange (DJ)
- Adam Bodine, 6:15 p.m. The Lyric (jazz)
- Jaiel, 6:30 p.m. Gilded Goat Brewing (pop)
- Tiny Tomboy, 6:30 p.m. The Magic Rat (indie rock)
- Shadow Work, 7 p.m. Aggie Theatre (indie psych-rock)
- Augustus, 7:30 p.m. Illegal Pete’s (indie rock)
- Telly, 7:30 p.m. Wobble HiFi (hip-hop)
- Gestalt, 8 p.m. Aggie Theatre (indie rock)
- Soy Celesté, 8:30 p.m. Sufside 7 (Latin punk)
- Dominique Christina, 8:45 p.m. Wobble HiFi (exquisite singer-songwriter)
- Velvet Daydream, 9 p.m. Aggie Theatre (classic rock)
- Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, 9:15 p.m. Avogadro’s Number (country)
- Rolos Rios, 9:45 p.m. Atrium Music Lounge (hip-hop)
- Midriff, 10 p.m. 830 North (indie rock)
- clementine, 10:30 p.m. Sound Bar (alternative rock)
- Rosebay, 11 p.m. Tony’s Bar & Rooftop (indie surf rock)
- The Burroughs, 11:15 p.m. Washington’s (bluesy soul rock band)
- DOGTAGS, 11:45 p.m. Sound Bar (Latin and Bossa Nova-infused, funky art-rock collective)
- Horse Bitch, midnight. Aggie Theatre (punk rock for pirates)
- Los Toms, 1 a.m. Sound Bar (psychedelic desert rock)
Find tickets and more information on the FoCoMX website.