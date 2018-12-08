Four Artists with Colorado Ties Earn Grammy Nominations

The nominations for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards were announced Friday, and four artists with Colorado ties were included: jazz artists Tia Fuller and Ron Miles and classical artists Don McKinney and Wei Wu.

Fuller, an alto saxophonist who grew up in a musical family Aurora, nabbed a nomination for Best Jazz Instrumental Album for Diamond Cut, a project that includes jazz heavies like drummer Jack DeJohnette and Dave Holland. Once part of Beyoncé’s all female band, Fuller is now a full-time professor at Berklee School of Music.