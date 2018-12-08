 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
4
Aurora native Tia Fuller earned a Grammy for Diamond Cut.EXPAND
Aurora native Tia Fuller earned a Grammy for Diamond Cut.
Jerris Madison

Four Artists with Colorado Ties Earn Grammy Nominations

Jon Solomon | December 8, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

The nominations for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards were announced Friday, and four artists with Colorado ties were included: jazz artists Tia Fuller and Ron Miles and classical artists Don McKinney and Wei Wu.

Fuller, an alto saxophonist who grew up in a musical family Aurora, nabbed a nomination for Best Jazz Instrumental Album for Diamond Cut, a project that includes jazz heavies like drummer Jack DeJohnette and Dave Holland. Once part of Beyoncé’s all female band, Fuller is now a full-time professor at Berklee School of Music.

Jazz cornetist Miles shares a nomination for Best Jazz Instrumental Album for Still Dreaming with saxophonist Joshua Redman, drummer Brian Blade and bassist Scott Colley. Redman formed the band to pay homage to Old and New Dreams, the group his father, the saxophonist Dewey Redman, helmed in the '70s and '80s. 

McKenney, a University of Colorado Boulder director of bands and associate professor of conducting, was nominated for Best Classical Compendium for producing the Dallas Winds recording, John Williams at the Movies.

Wu, a CU College of Music alumnus, was nominated for two recordings related to Mason Bates’ opera, The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, in the Best Opera Recording and Best Contemporary Classical Composition categories.

See the full list of Grammy nominations here

 
Jon Solomon writes about music and nightlife for Westword, where he's been the Clubs Editor since 2006.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: