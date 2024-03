Kid Cudi Coming to Denver on Insano World Tour: Tickets and More Info

Kid Cudi Tickets and Tour Dates

Are you in the pursuit of happiness Then lucky for you: Kid Cudi has announced his Insano World Tour, and it's stopping at Ball Arena on Sunday, August 11, where he'll be joined by Pusha T and Earthgang.The world tour will see the innovative rapper play 43 shows across North America, the U.K. and Europe, with other shows including openers Jaden, Chelsea Pastel and Siena Bella. This is Kid Cudi's first big tour since 2022, which he took after a five-year hiatus. The Insano tour comes fresh off of Cudi dropping his latest release of the same name, a 21-track album that includes collaborations with Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Pharrell Williams and XXXTentacion, who died after being shot in 2018."I've never made a project this powerful before in my life," Cudi said of the album.Ticket pre-sales begin Tuesday, March 12, at 10 a.m.; fans can register for pre-sale access here . All tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, at insanotour.com Here are all North American tour dates:Fri Jun 28, 2024 Austin, TXSun Jun 30, 2024 Dallas, TXWed Jul 3, 2024 Nashville, TNFri Jul 5, 2024 Sunrise, FLSat Jul 6, 2024 Tampa, FLTue Jul 9, 2024 Duluth, GAThu Jul 11, 2024 Raleigh, NCSat Jul 13, 2024 Washington, DCSun Jul 14, 2024 Philadelphia, PAWed Jul 17, 2024 Newark, NJFri Jul 19, 2024 Toronto, ONSat Jul 20, 2024 Montreal, QCTue Jul 23, 2024 New York, NYWed Jul 24, 2024 Boston, MASat Jul 27, 2024 Detroit, MISun Jul 28, 2024 Rosemont, ILWed Jul 31, 2024 Cleveland, OHFri Aug 2, 2024 Cincinnati, OHSun Aug 4, 2024 Kansas City, MOWed Aug 7, 2024 Minneapolis, MNFri Aug 9, 2024 St. Louis, MOSun Aug 11, 2024 Denver, COWed Aug 14, 2024 Phoenix, AZFri Aug 16, 2024 San Diego, CASat Aug 17, 2024 Las Vegas, NVTue Aug 20, 2024 San Francisco, CAThu Aug 22, 2024 Portland, ORSat Aug 24, 2024 Vancouver, BCSun Aug 25, 2024 Seattle, WAWed Aug 28, 2024 Sacramento, CAFri Aug 30, 2024 Los Angeles, CA