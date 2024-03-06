 Kid Cudi Coming to Denver on Insano World Tour: Tickets and More Info | Westword
Kid Cudi Coming to Denver on Insano World Tour: Tickets and More Info

He'll be at Ball Arena this summer with Pusha T and Earthgang.
March 6, 2024
Kid Cudi will come to Denver in August.
Kid Cudi will come to Denver in August.
Are you in the pursuit of happiness?

Then lucky for you: Kid Cudi has announced his Insano World Tour, and it's stopping at Ball Arena on Sunday, August 11, where he'll be joined by Pusha T and Earthgang.

The world tour will see the innovative rapper play 43 shows across North America, the U.K. and Europe, with other shows including openers Jaden, Chelsea Pastel and Siena Bella. This is Kid Cudi's first big tour since 2022, which he took after a five-year hiatus. The Insano tour comes fresh off of Cudi dropping his latest release of the same name, a 21-track album that includes collaborations with Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Pharrell Williams and XXXTentacion, who died after being shot in 2018.

"I've never made a project this powerful before in my life," Cudi said of the album.

Kid Cudi Tickets and Tour Dates

Ticket pre-sales begin Tuesday, March 12, at 10 a.m.; fans can register for pre-sale access here. All tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, at insanotour.com.

Here are all North American tour dates:

Fri Jun 28, 2024 Austin, TX
Sun Jun 30, 2024 Dallas, TX
Wed Jul 3, 2024 Nashville, TN
Fri Jul 5, 2024 Sunrise, FL
Sat Jul 6, 2024 Tampa, FL
Tue Jul 9, 2024 Duluth, GA
Thu Jul 11, 2024 Raleigh, NC
Sat Jul 13, 2024 Washington, DC
Sun Jul 14, 2024 Philadelphia, PA
Wed Jul 17, 2024 Newark, NJ
Fri Jul 19, 2024 Toronto, ON
Sat Jul 20, 2024 Montreal, QC
Tue Jul 23, 2024 New York, NY
Wed Jul 24, 2024 Boston, MA
Sat Jul 27, 2024 Detroit, MI
Sun Jul 28, 2024 Rosemont, IL
Wed Jul 31, 2024 Cleveland, OH
Fri Aug 2, 2024 Cincinnati, OH
Sun Aug 4, 2024 Kansas City, MO
Wed Aug 7, 2024 Minneapolis, MN
Fri Aug 9, 2024 St. Louis, MO
Sun Aug 11, 2024 Denver, CO
Wed Aug 14, 2024 Phoenix, AZ
Fri Aug 16, 2024 San Diego, CA
Sat Aug 17, 2024 Las Vegas, NV
Tue Aug 20, 2024 San Francisco, CA
Thu Aug 22, 2024 Portland, OR
Sat Aug 24, 2024 Vancouver, BC
Sun Aug 25, 2024 Seattle, WA
Wed Aug 28, 2024 Sacramento, CA
Fri Aug 30, 2024 Los Angeles, CA

Find more concerts on our concert calendar.
