 NOFX Announces Final Tour After 40 Years of Rocking Out | Westword
NOFX Announces Final Tour After Forty Years of Rocking Out

The band will play its last Denver shows on July 20 and 21 at the Stockyards in the RiNo Arts District.
November 22, 2023
Content sponsored by AEG Presents Rocky Mountains.

With forty amazing years of making music as an indie band (having never signed to a major label), NOFX is undertaking the group’s final tour to say goodbye to its many fans all over the world. The band is playing forty cities and playing forty songs PER SHOW that promises to span the length of its epic career.

As part of this incredible tour, Punk in Drublic (named for the band’s 1994 studio album) is presenting NOFX’s final Denver shows on July 20 and 21 at the Stockyards.

That’s right: With two shows in Denver, NOFX will play eighty songs for a proper farewell to fans.

Punk rock is the sonic representation of outsiders rebelling against the mainstream. Sparked as a musical movement in New York City in the mid-1970s with minimalist artists such as the Ramones and in Los Angeles by acts like Black Flag and X, and expanded in Britain by bands like the Sex Pistols, punk became a point of pride for a generation of rockers. It evolved into hardcore and thrash into the 1980s and ’90s, with fans venting their energy slam-dancing in mosh pits in front of the stage.

NOFX rose up from this musical maelstrom and the L.A. scene in 1983 and has continued to play unapologetic punk ever since, albeit with tuneful melodies and catchy riffs — and even acoustic guitars occasionally coloring the fierce head-banging energy. The band was formed by original members bassist/lead vocalist Fat Mike, rhythm guitarist Eric Melvin and drummer Erik Sandin, who are still leading NOFX.

The Stockyards, in the heart of the RiNo district, is the perfect spot for this party, with over an acre of open space for moshing and beer tasting (21+) from all your favorite Colorado punk breweries. The Stockyards is a new outdoor venue at the National Western Center — a multipurpose event space and growing community rich in history and new facilities — where fans can enjoy two days of fun in the sun and shade.

And in true Fat Mike fashion, NOFX has plans to make this weekend a very special event, so stay tuned for announcements about opening acts and other surprises to keep you entertained all day and night. If you love to rock, this promises to be Denver’s biggest punk festival ever.
Single-day and 2-day GA and VIP tickets are available now! VIP packages are limited, so get them while you can.

VIP 1 includes:
1) Special Viewing Area
2) VIP Bathrooms
3) VIP Bar
4) VIP Laminate

VIP 2 (SIDE STAGE PLATFORM) includes:
1) Special Viewing Area
2) VIP Bathrooms
3) VIP Bar
4) Side Stage Platform Viewing
5) VIP Laminate

VIP 3: BRO PACKAGE includes:
1) Watch NOFX on stage with our crew and friends, dedicated full sound system with full band mix on stage
2) Access to VIP all day
3) A chance to meet the band and get a selfie
4) Free refreshments on stage
5) Limited-edition merch bundle
6) NOFX final tour laminate and lanyard

Please note: Bro Package patrons will be contacted by the tour the day prior to the show, outlining details of meeting time and location. For all inquiries regarding the Bro Package, please email [email protected].

If you want to skip online fees, you can also purchase tickets at the AEG box offices located at the Mission Ballroom, Ogden Theatre, Gothic Theatre and Bluebird Theater.

Make your plans now for the biggest punk show of the year, to mark the end of an era and the forty-year run of NOFX!
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

