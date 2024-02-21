Just Announced Peso Pluma Playing Denver Concert on 2024 Tour Peso Pluma plays Ball Arena on August 9. By Westword Staff February 21, 2024 Peso Pluma plays Ball Arena on August 9. Katrina Rodriguez

[ { "name": "Editor Picks", "component": "17242653", "insertPoint": "4", "requiredCountToDisplay": "1" },{ "name": "Inline Links", "component": "18838239", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 8, "requiredCountToDisplay": "7", "maxInsertions": 25 },{ "name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Combo - Inline Content", "component": "17261320", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 8, "requiredCountToDisplay": "7", "maxInsertions": 25 },{ "name": "Inline Links", "component": "18838239", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 12, "requiredCountToDisplay": "11", "maxInsertions": 25 },{ "name": "Air - Leaderboard Tower - Combo - Inline Content", "component": "17261321", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 12, "requiredCountToDisplay": "11", "maxInsertions": 25 } ]





The 24-year-old Mexican superstar will be at



Last year was a big one for the singer, who took home a Grammy Award for his third studio album,



More concerts can be found on our concert calendar. Latin music sensation Peso Pluma has announced his 2024 Exodo Tour, which will include more than 35 shows at arenas across the United States.The 24-year-old Mexican superstar will be at Ball Arena on Friday, August 9. Tickets go on sale at livenation.com on Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m.Last year was a big one for the singer, who took home a Grammy Award for his third studio album, Génesis . Inspired by regional Mexican music he heard while growing up in Jalisco, Peso Pluma has revived corridos with a blend of hip-hop. He released his first two albums in 2020 and went viral in 2022. By last year, he was selling out major shows and breaking records.