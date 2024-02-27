Just Announced Phish Dick's Is Back: Tickets and More Info The seminal jam band announced its annual run in Colorado. By Westword Staff February 27, 2024 Phish Dicks returns in 2024. phish / facebook

[ { "name": "Editor Picks", "component": "17242653", "insertPoint": "4", "requiredCountToDisplay": "1" },{ "name": "Inline Links", "component": "18838239", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 8, "requiredCountToDisplay": "7", "maxInsertions": 25 },{ "name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Combo - Inline Content", "component": "17261320", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 8, "requiredCountToDisplay": "7", "maxInsertions": 25 },{ "name": "Inline Links", "component": "18838239", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 12, "requiredCountToDisplay": "11", "maxInsertions": 25 },{ "name": "Air - Leaderboard Tower - Combo - Inline Content", "component": "17261321", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 12, "requiredCountToDisplay": "11", "maxInsertions": 25 } ]





Another tradition? The ticket lottery, which you can enter



Some Phish Lottery Tips This may seem obvious, but be sure that you have enough money in your account in case you do get tickets. All ticket prices shown are at the highest amount you can expect to pay: A multi-day pass is listed at $355.30; single-day tickets are priced at $119.45.



If you're entering the lottery, know that multiple requests do not increase your chances of getting tickets — in fact, they will lower your chances overall, and you could also get flat-out rejected, according to Phish's website.



Keep in mind that multi-day tickets cannot be split by shows once you receive them. If you enter for both multi-day as well as single-day tickets, this will also lower your chances.



Purchasing a travel package means you cannot also request pre-sale tickets, so choose where you want to put your money.



And one more note: Don't be an asshole and request ADA seating if you do not require it; there are folks who actually need those seats. It isn't fun when your view is blocked by people dancing in front of you because they wanted extra space.



Okay, now it's time to get excited! Take a look at



Find more concerts in our concert calendar. Phish just announced its 2024 summer tour, and in what's become a tradition, four nights of jams will return to Dick's Sporting Goods Park from August 29 through September 1.Another tradition? The ticket lottery, which you can enter through this link until just before noon on Monday, March 11. This gives you a chance to purchase tickets first — but as many know, it doesn't guarantee that you'll get them. General on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 15, when all four shows will likely sell out. If you enter the lottery, you will receive confirmation on whether you received your ticket between March 11 and March 13, when you will also be charged for the tickets. Your card will not be charged if you do not receive tickets.This may seem obvious, but be sure that you have enough money in your account in case you do get tickets. All ticket prices shown are at the highest amount you can expect to pay: A multi-day pass is listed at $355.30; single-day tickets are priced at $119.45.If you're entering the lottery, know that multiple requests do not increase your chances of getting tickets — in fact, they will lower your chances overall, and you could also get flat-out rejected, according to Phish's website.Keep in mind that multi-day tickets cannot be split by shows once you receive them. If you enter for both multi-day as well as single-day tickets, this will also lower your chances.Purchasing a travel package means you cannot also request pre-sale tickets, so choose where you want to put your money.And one more note: Don't be an asshole and request ADA seating if you do not require it; there are folks who actually need those seats. It isn't fun when your view is blocked by people dancing in front of you because they wanted extra space.Okay, now it's time to get excited! Take a look at our photos from last year and keep your fingers crossed for those tickets.