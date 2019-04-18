Pitbull, the Raconteurs and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Miami rapper Pitbull headlines Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 2, with Baby Bash opening. Tickets, $30 to $229, go on sale Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m.

The Raconteurs will be at the Mission Ballroom on Wednesday, October 9. Register for tickets, $69.50 to $109.50, through 5 p.m. on April 19 via Mission Fair Ticketing and AXS. A limited quantity of general admission tickets go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m.

We also recently announced summer concert series at Levitt Pavilion Denver, Hudson Gardens, Arvada Center for the Performing Arts and Chautauqua Auditorium.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Charley Crockett: Wed., Aug. 7, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

Juice: Sat., June 29, 9 p.m., $14-$16

Leo Kottke: Fri., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $45-$50.

The Music of Grateful Dead for Kids Father's Day Celebration: Sat., June 15, 11:30 a.m., $15.

Night Glitter: Sat., June 1, 9 p.m., $12-$15.



ARVADA CENTER FOR THE ARTS & HUMANITIES

Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals: Sat., Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m., TBA

George Thorogood & the Destroyers: Sun., Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m., TBA.

Orquesta Akokán: With Baracutanga, Sat., June 29, 7:30 p.m., TBA.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo: Mon., July 15, 7:30 p.m., TBA.

Riders in the Sky: With Hot Club of Cowtown, Sat., June 15, 7:30 p.m., TBA.

Squeeze: With X, Fri., Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m., TBA.



THE BLACK SHEEP

Autumn Creatures: Fri., May 3, 7 p.m., $10.

Creeping Death: Sun., June 23, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Demun Jones: Sun., May 26, 7 p.m., $12.25-$20.

Squirrel Nut Zippers: Thu., June 20, 7 p.m., $25-$30.

Through the Roots: Sun., June 9, 7 p.m., $13-$15.

Xiuhtezcatl: Sat., June 22, 7 p.m., $12-$15.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Color Red All Stars: A benefit for Take Note Colorado feat. Eddie Roberts (The New Mastersounds), Jeremy Salken (Big Gigantic), Gabe Mervine, Nick Gerlach (Michal Menert), Charlie Mertens, Chris Spies & Kim Dawson (Matador! Soul Sounds) with DEATH FOR DUB feat. Dan Africano (Ghost Light / John Brown’s Body), Scott Flynn (Odesza), Drew Sayers (Motet), Ryan Jalbert (Motet), Jonny Jyemo (Jyemo Club), Russ Friedell, Fri., June 28, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

LYFTD: With LWKY, Sat., June 15, 8 p.m., $12-$15.



BOULDER THEATER

Beirut: Tue., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $36-$41.

Explosions in the Sky: Sat., Sept. 21, 8:30 p.m., $35-$38.

Leo Kottke: Sat., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $25-$45.

Rickie Lee Jones: Fri., June 14, 8 p.m., $35-$45.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE



The Funky Knuckles: With Grateful Bluegrass Boys (two sets on the patio), Thu., June 27, 7:15 p.m., $12-$15.

Junoflo: Tue., June 11, 8 p.m., $30-$90.

Tsuruda and Esseks: With GrymeTyme, Kavsko, Thu., June 6, 9 p.m., $20-$25.



CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM

Boz Scaggs: Mon., Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., $53-$68.

Brian Setzer Rockabilly Riot: Sun., Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m., $40-$58.

Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers: Sat., Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m., $48-$63.

The California Honey Drops: Thu., Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m., $25.50-$40.50.

Chris Botti: Sat., June 29, 7:30 p.m., $57-$78.

Indigo Girls: Fri., Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m., $45-$63.

Jake Shimabukuro & Trace Bundy: Sat., July 6, 7:30 p.m., $30-$48.

José González: With Bedouine, Mon., Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m., $38-$53.

Little Feat: Sat., June 8, 7:30 p.m., $55-$73.

Melissa Etheridge: Mon., July 8, 7:30 p.m., $66.50-$81.50.

Michael McDonald: Mon., July 15, 7:30 p.m., $53-$68.

Milk Carton Kids: Fri., Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m., $25-$40.

Robert Cray: Sat., July 13, 7:30 p.m., $30-$48.

Steel Pulse: Wed., Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m., $33-$48.

Taj Mahal Quartet and Marc Cohn: With Blind Boys of Alabama, Mon., Aug. 12, 7 p.m., $53-$68.

Tommy Emmanuel & David Grisman: With Logan Ledger, Mon., June 24, 7:30 p.m., $35-$53.



FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

Pitbull: With Baby Bash, Tue., July 2, 7:30 p.m., $30-$229.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Amon Amarth: Fri., Oct. 4, 6 p.m., $37.50.

Streetlight Manifesto: Sat., July 13, 6:30 p.m., $27.50.



1STBANK CENTER

Dropkick Murphys and Clutch: With Amigo the Devil, Sat., Oct. 5, 6:15 p.m., $29.95-$49.95.



FOX THEATRE

The Deer: Wed., July 24, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Juice: Thu., June 27, 9 p.m., $15-$17.

Xiuhtezcatl and the Reminders: With Write Minded, Fri., June 21, 9 p.m., $12-$15



GLOBE HALL

Charlie Cunningham: Sat., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $13-$15

Dizzy With a Dame: Sun., April 28, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

The Mossgatherers: Thu., May 2, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

O'Connor Brothers Band: Sat., May 11, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

The Pickin' Pear (Album Release): Fri., May 3, 9 p.m., $10-$14.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Cinematic Orchestra: Fri., Nov. 15, 9 p.m., $30.75-$35.

Little Steven & -he Disciples of Soul: Tue., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $35-$40.



HODI’S HALF NOTE

Brent Cobb and Them: Sun., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Crazy Town: With Dropout Kings, Wed., May 29, 8 p.m., $20-$25.



HUDSON GARDENS

America: Sun., June 16, 7:30 p.m., $29-$39.

Chris Isaak: Sat., Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m., $46-$56.

Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles): Sun., July 14, 7:30 p.m., $29-$39.

Howard Jones: With Men Without Hats and All Hail the Silence, Sun., June 23, 7 p.m., $33-$43.

Melissa Etheridge: Sun., July 7, 7:30 p.m., $45-$55.

The Oak Ridge Boys: Sat., Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., $27-$37.

Ozark Mountain Daredevils: Sun., June 30, 7:30 p.m., $24-$34.

Seal: Sun., July 21, 7:30 p.m., $69-$79.

Southern Thunder Hospitality 2019: Ft. Atlanta Rhythm Section, Blackfoot, Black Oak Arkansas, Sat., Aug. 10, 7 p.m., $26-$35.

STYX: Sun., Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m., $49-$59.

Super Diamond: Fireworks following performance, Wed., July 3, 7:30 p.m., $10-$27.

Tommy James & -he Shondells: Sun., June 9, 7:30 p.m., $26-$36.

WAR: Sun., Aug. 25, 5:30 p.m., $29-$39.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Bones Owens: Fri., July 19, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

Juice: Fri., June 28, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Scotty & the Late Nights: Fri., May 17, 9 p.m., $10-$14.



LEVITT PAVILION DENVER

Aterciopelados: with Pink Hawks, Sun, July 21, 5 p.m. free/VIP $30.

Authority Zero: With No Bueno!, Sat., Aug. 31, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Backyard Party with Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Slim Wednesday: Sat, Aug. 17, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears: with Robbie Peoples, Sun, Sept. 15, free/VIP $30.

The Bright Light Social Hour: with Walker Lukens, Fri., July 5, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

The Brothers Comatose: with Jalan Crossland, Sun, August 18, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Brubeck Brothers Quartet: Fri, Jul 12, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Celso Piña: with Pato Machete, Fri, Aug. 16, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

CITRA: Thu., Aug. 22, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Dale Watson: With Halden Wofford & The Hi Beams, Thu., July 25, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Denver Municipal Band: With Carol Jantsch of the Philadelphia Orchestra., Thu., July 11, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Dessa: with MONAKR, Fri, Aug. 30, 6 p.m.free/VIP $30.

Dragondeer: With A.J. Fullerton, Fri., May 24, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

The Dustbowl Revival: Sat., July 6, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Eilen Jewell: Thu., Aug. 15, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Esmé Patterson: with Carsie Blanton, Sat., June 1, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Face Vocal Band: Sun, Sep. 8, free/VIP $30.

Fiesta Colorado Dance Company: with Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra, Fri, Aug 23, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

The Fab Four: Sat., June 8, 6 p.m., $24-$60.

Flor de Toloache: with Flamenco Denver, Fri, August 2, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Gasoline Lollipops: With Chella & The Charm, Fri., July 19, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Greyhounds: Fri., June 28, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Grupo Fantasma: Sun., Sept. 1, 5 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Inspector: With Vic N' The Narwhals, Sat., July 13, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Jenny and the Mexicats: With Bang Data, Sun., June 2, 5 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers: Fri., June 14, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Kinky: with iZCALLi, Fri, July 26, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Low Cut Connie: Sat, Sept. 14, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Lyrics Born: With Boss Eagle, Sat., July 27, 6 p.m.,free/VIP $30.

Orgone: with Cosmic Joe, Sun, July 14, 2019, 5 p.m., free/VIP $30.

The Mother Hips: with Grant Farm, Sat, Aug. 10, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Passafire: with Of Good Nature, Fri, August 9, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Phamaly 30th Anniversary Concert: Thu., June 6, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Queen City Country & Western: Sun., June 16, 5 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Rainbow Militia: With Chimney Choir and DeCollage, Thu., July 18, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Reggae on the Grass: Sat, July 20, 12 p.m., free/VIP $60.

Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band: With Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts and Tracksuit Wedding, Thu., Aug. 1, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Rob Thomas: With Abby Anderson, Mon., June 10, 6:30 p.m., $26.50-$96.50.

The Slackers: Sat., June 15, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Slim Cessna's Auto Club: With Lost Walks, Thu., Aug. 8, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Spread the Word Music Festival: Ft. Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, Rebirth Brass Band, Head for the Hills, Bill & Jillian Nershi, The Drunken Hearts, Jon Wayne & The Pain, Juno What?!, 40 Oz. to Freedom, Jaden Carlson Band and Morsel, Sun., May 19, 12:30 p.m., $20.

Tea Leaf Green: With The Jive Tribe, Sun., May 26, 5 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World: Sat., June 22, 5:30 p.m., $39.75-$79.75.

Villalobos Brothers: With El Javi, Sun., July 7, 5 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra: With The Dendrites, Fri., June 7, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Wild Rivers: with The Copper Children, Thu, Aug. 29, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Who's Bad | The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience: Fri., June 21, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

Zion I: with Kind Dub, Sat., Aug 24, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.



LOST LAKE

Cereza: Thu., May 16, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Gutter Demons: Wed., Aug. 28, 9 p.m., $13-$15.

Michael Morrow & The Culprits: Sun., May 5, 8 p.m., $10-$12.



MARQUIS THEATER

The Aristocrats: Sat., July 13, 7 p.m., $25-$30.

Band of Skulls: Fri., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $25-$27.

Frank Lero and the Future Violents: Mon., July 29, 7 p.m., $20-$22.

HVOB: Sat., Sept. 21, 7 p.m., $20-$22.

It's Always Sunny in Tijuana: Fri., July 5, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Metrik + Rene LaVice: Thu., May 16, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.

New Politics: Tue., June 25, 7 p.m., $9.33-$27.50.

She Past Away: Fri., Dec. 6, 7 p.m., $26.50/VIP $100.

Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown + The Temperance Movement: Thu., July 11, 7 p.m., $20-$23.

Who Has the Favor 3 Hosted by Top Flite Empire: Fri., May 10, 8 p.m., $10-$12.



MISSION BALLROOM

Atmosphere: Sat., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $37.95-$75.

The Raconteurs: Wed., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $69.50-$109.50.

$uicideBoy$: With Denzel Curry, Shoreline Mafia, City Morgue, Germ, Night Lovell, Trash Talk, Mon., Aug. 19, 5:30 p.m.; Tue., Aug. 20, 5:30 p.m., $49.95-$99.95.



OGDEN THEATRE

Beirut: Mon., Nov. 25, 7 p.m., $41.

Explosions in the Sky: Fri., Sept. 20, 9 p.m., $30.75-$35.



PARAMOUNT THEATRE

The Australian Pink Floyd Show: Tue., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $39.50-$59.50.

Demetri Martin: Fri., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $39.50-$45.



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Tyler Childers: Mon., Sept. 30, 7 p.m., $39.50-$59.50.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Acoustic Alchemy: Sat., Oct. 5, 7 p.m., $35-$45.

Alejandro Escovedo: Thu., June 27, Fri., June 28, 8 p.m., $22-$28.

Julie Geller: Thu., July 18, 8 p.m., $30-$40.

The Love Takeover Tour: Feat. Louis York & the Shindellas, Sat., June 15, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

Making Movies: Sun., June 9, 8 p.m., $12-$15.



SUMMIT

Demons & Wizards: Sat., Aug. 24, 6:30 p.m., $36-$40.

Devin the Dude: Thu., July 25, 8 p.m., $10-$22.

Kurt Travis: Wed., May 22, 7 p.m., $14-$16.

Rich the Kid: Wed., June 5, 7 p.m., $28.50-$32.

SKOLD: Mon., Aug. 5, 7 p.m., $15-$17.



Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.