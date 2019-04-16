Hudson Gardens Announces 2019 Summer Concert Lineup

Seal, Styx and America will all play Hudson Gardens' recently announced 2019 Summer Concert Series.
The Littleton-based outdoor venue, alongside the South Platte River, is one of the Denver area's summertime destinations for music fans.
The series, which includes classic rock, pop, country and funk acts, runs from June 9 through August 25.
The full lineup includes:
Sunday, June 9 Tommy James & the Shondells
Sunday, June 16 America
Sunday, June 23 Howard Jones / Men Without Hats / All Hail the Silence
Sunday, June 30 Ozark Mountain Daredevils
Wednesday, July 3 Super Diamond (with fireworks)
Sunday, July 7 Melissa Etheridge
Sunday, July 14 Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles)
Sunday, July 21 Seal
Saturday, August 3 The Oak Ridge Boys
Sunday, August 4 Styx
Saturday, August 10 Atlanta Rhythm Section / Black Oak Arkansas / Blackfoot
Saturday, August 17 Chris Isaak
Sunday, August 25 WAR
Tickets for the series are on sale for members and will be available to the general public on Friday, April 19, exclusively at altitudetickets.com. Prices and show times vary by artist.
