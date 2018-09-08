Readers: Red Rocks Is "Not in Any Way a Dangerous Place"

Joey Oertli was assaulted by two men at Red Rocks as he was walking to his car after the Winter on the Rocks concert. A security guard watched the incident and did not attempt to intervene or chase down the perpetrators, says Oertli. Now he is suing the two attackers and Argus Events Staffing, the company that provides security for the venue.

“I don’t want my experience to deter people from going to Red Rocks,” Oertli says. “I think of it as the most beautiful place, the most amazing place in the world. I just want it to be safe.”

In response to our report on the lawsuit, readers are weighing in about the safety of Red Rocks.