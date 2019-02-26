Satellite Pilot Drops Second in Ten-Part Short Film The Anti-Gravity Hotel

Loveland psychedelic indie-pop band Satellite Pilot is releasing ten music videos in a series named after the group's latest record, The Anti-Gravity Hotel. This week the act is dropping the music video for the song “Motion,” the second in the project.
Written and recorded by bassist and filmmaker Lucas Wood, The Anti-Gravity Hotel tells a strange and winding Willy Wonka-inspired story of a magical hotel in a model town brought to life, a mysterious substance that shows people their greatest desires, and a mercurial android with the brain of the town engineer, serving as town and hotel manager.
In the first video "Let's Get Telepathic," and in "Motion," viewers are introduced to the surreal and unusual world of the short film, the mysterious old man behind the model town, and the Anti-Gravity Hotel.
“We knew we wanted to base it in this weird wonderland place,” says Wood. “Me and the other guys in the band spent a lot of time bouncing ideas off each other, trying to make it as surreal and psychedelic as we could.”
The episodes are meant to be viewed in sequential order.
“The videos were all kind of shots that I already had in my head," Wood says. "They didn’t have a story to them yet. I just had the visual for it, so the process was a lot of taking those and trying to find a story to put them in.
“It’s a blast doing it," he adds. "It’s definitely taken a lot longer than we had thought — there’s definitely times when it feels like we bit off more than we can chew. But because we’ve already done a few of the videos, it’s like if we don’t finish the project, it won’t make any sense at all, so now we have to finish them all.”
Eon, With Spliff Tank, Satellite Pilot, Los Toms, Ploom and Meat-n-Potatoes, 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, Herman's Hideaway, 1578 South Broadway.
