 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
The Loveland psychedelic indie-pop band Satellite Pilot has started releasing videos from its ten-part short film titled The Anti-Gravity Hotel. EXPAND
The Loveland psychedelic indie-pop band Satellite Pilot has started releasing videos from its ten-part short film titled The Anti-Gravity Hotel.
Satellite Pilot

Satellite Pilot Drops Second in Ten-Part Short Film The Anti-Gravity Hotel

Ben Wiese | February 26, 2019 | 7:55am
AA

Loveland psychedelic indie-pop band Satellite Pilot is releasing ten music videos in a series named after the group's latest record, The Anti-Gravity Hotel. This week the act is dropping the music video for the song “Motion,” the second in the project.

Written and recorded by bassist and filmmaker Lucas Wood, The Anti-Gravity Hotel tells a strange and winding Willy Wonka-inspired story of a magical hotel in a model town brought to life, a mysterious substance that shows people their greatest desires, and a mercurial android with the brain of the town engineer, serving as town and hotel manager.

In the first video "Let's Get Telepathic," and in "Motion," viewers are introduced to the surreal and unusual world of the short film, the mysterious old man behind the model town, and the Anti-Gravity Hotel.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

“We knew we wanted to base it in this weird wonderland place,” says Wood. “Me and the other guys in the band spent a lot of time bouncing ideas off each other, trying to make it as surreal and psychedelic as we could.”

The episodes are meant to be viewed in sequential order.

“The videos were all kind of shots that I already had in my head," Wood says. "They didn’t have a story to them yet. I just had the visual for it, so the process was a lot of taking those and trying to find a story to put them in.

“It’s a blast doing it," he adds. "It’s definitely taken a lot longer than we had thought — there’s definitely times when it feels like we bit off more than we can chew. But because we’ve already done a few of the videos, it’s like if we don’t finish the project, it won’t make any sense at all, so now we have to finish them all.”

Eon, With Spliff Tank, Satellite Pilot, Los Toms, Ploom and Meat-n-Potatoes, 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, Herman's Hideaway, 1578 South Broadway.

 
Ben Wiese is a writer in Denver. He covers music for Westword and thinks Twin Peaks is dumb.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: