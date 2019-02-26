Satellite Pilot Drops Second in Ten-Part Short Film The Anti-Gravity Hotel

Loveland psychedelic indie-pop band Satellite Pilot is releasing ten music videos in a series named after the group's latest record, The Anti-Gravity Hotel. This week the act is dropping the music video for the song “Motion,” the second in the project.

Written and recorded by bassist and filmmaker Lucas Wood, The Anti-Gravity Hotel tells a strange and winding Willy Wonka-inspired story of a magical hotel in a model town brought to life, a mysterious substance that shows people their greatest desires, and a mercurial android with the brain of the town engineer, serving as town and hotel manager.

In the first video "Let's Get Telepathic," and in "Motion," viewers are introduced to the surreal and unusual world of the short film, the mysterious old man behind the model town, and the Anti-Gravity Hotel.