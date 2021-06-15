Premiere: Dressy Bessy’s “I’m Still Here” Music Video Is Out of This World

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

On Thursday, June 17, longtime Denver pop-punk band Dressy Bessy is releasing "I'm Still Here," a new single and music video with outer-space vibes.

“I filmed and edited it myself over a week’s time,” says singer Tammy Ealom, aka Tammy Shine. “The idea was that I am a space traveler who crash-landed on Earth. I don’t have the proper tools to repair my damaged rocket ship. Just as my frustration appears to peak, I wake up to find it’s only a dream. Like all my songs, the story is open for interpretation.”

Dressy Bessy has been a staple in Denver’s music scene since 1999, and the band's music reflects what members Ealom and John Hill grew up listening to.

“I grew up with a rock-and-roll collector dad who was a product of the ’60s and ’70s,” Ealom recalls. “Influences from the Monkees to Led Zeppelin are definitely there. As a young teen, I was drawn to more pop-soul and early hip-hop of the ’80s.

“In the ’90s, I gravitated toward more college radio,” she adds. “This is when John and I met. He came up on classic hard rock, D.C. punk and new wave. It’s pretty apparent that our music is a blend of all of the above.”

Despite Dressy Bessy not releasing any new LPs between 2009 and 2015, Ealom says the band was still touring and putting out a few singles.

“We did the best we could, but somewhat feel we fell under the radar,” she explains. “This was before social media took off and became the marketing and promotional tool for DIY artists that it is today. We were between record labels and fully self-promoting ourselves.”

Over the years, Dressy Bessy has watched Denver’s music scene explode with new bands and venues. “There were so many good shows on the same night at different clubs that I’d literally flip a coin to decide which one to attend,” Ealom recalls.

No matter how things shift or evolve with Denver’s musical atmosphere, Ealom and Hill want their fans to know that they still have momentum and have no plans to stop making authentic music.

“I’m always going to write songs,” Ealom asserts. “It’s at the core of my being. Dressy Bessy is my vision, passion and emotional outlet. We love what we do. We aren’t looking for fortune and fame. We do it because we love how our music makes us and you, our fans, feel.”

Dressy Bessy’s “I’m Still Here” music video will be posted June 17. For more information, visit the band's website.