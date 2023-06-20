Five of Denver's Best Open-Mic Nights

Denver's music scene is exploding, and undiscovered local talent can be found around every corner. It's no wonder resident creativity is constantly brewing — the city has a plethora of cafes, bars and restaurants devoted to uplifting local artists and providing a stage for every act. Open-mic nights are great opportunities for artists to network and delve into the local arts community, not to mention hone musical skills, share poetic prose or practice performing. And for those who prefer to watch from the audience, there's nothing better than late nights spent reveling in the growth of local talent. Here are five choice spots with some of the best open-mic nights in Denver:
Blush & Blu
Every Tuesday, 6 to 11 p.m.
1526 East Colfax Avenue
A queer and inclusive space (and the only lesbian bar in Denver), Blush & Blu is a staple watering hole for Denver's LGBTQ+ community. The bar serves wittily named drinks and offers a calendar chock-full of events, from speed dating and burlesque bingo brunch to its weekly open-mic night. The night is known for its friendly, no-judgment environment bolstered by an attentive and very supportive crowd. It's especially suited to musicians trying out new riffs, first-time performers, or those who want to share emotional, evocative poetry in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
Lion's Lair Lounge
Every Wednesday, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
2022 East Colfax Avenue
Late-night trips to the Lion's Lair never disappoint. The dive bar, which won a 2023 Best of Denver award for Best Drink Deals at a Venue, is home to a lively crowd, cheap drinks, and frequent performances from local musicians. Every Wednesday, bar-goers can find a host of performers in a variety of genres, from rock and metal to indie and alternative, lined up to play the weekly open-mic night. In contrast to the hushed atmosphere of most open mics, audience members here chat, laugh and drink up while musicians strum electric guitars, creating a hard-core and seriously sweet ambience for a late night out.
Mercury Cafe
Every Wednesday, 9 to 11:30 p.m.
2199 California Street
Affectionately known as the Merc, this eclectic, colorful cafe and venue won our 2023 Best of Denver award for Best Open-Mic Night. Besides hosting swing-dancing nights and established local musicians for club-like events, the Merc holds a weekly late-night music open mic that attracts a bevy of talented musicians with budding careers and a knack for performance. If you're lucky, the night's host will break out the special effects: strobe lights and a bubble machine, which add significantly to the experience. The Mercury also hosts frequent poetry open mics; to learn more, check the full event calendar on its website.
Roxy on Broadway
First and last Tuesday of the month, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
554 South Broadway
The Roxy on Broadway is an intricately decorated cocktail and small-plates bar and music venue, providing a 1920s Art Deco atmosphere in which to enjoy modern sounds from local singers and songwriters. The Roxy hosts a bi-monthly open mic and attracts talent from every genre — from the keyboard smashes of Denver new-wave performers to the delicate strums of acoustic guitars and the sweet, docile voices of indie musicians. The plush red stage provides great acoustics for even the softest of voices, while the music fills the intimate space without being too loud. This open mic is great for performers with early bedtimes: Its start and end times are ahead of those of most open mics around town.
Your Mom's House
Every Tuesday, 8 p.m. to midnight
608 East 13th Avenue
Your Mom's House is a divey live-music venue and bar that won a 2023 Best of Denver award for Best Place to Dance Like No One's Watching. It has multiple rooms, but its most mesmerizing feature is undoubtedly the light-up, color-changing dance floor, which won its own Best of Denver award in 2022. The swirling lights make for a club-like environment, and the local performers who frequent the stage add to the vibe, too. The monthly open mic is funk- and blues-focused, and most of the performing talent isn't afraid to turn up the volume and let loose on the venue's intimate stage. Your Mom's House provides the mics and drums, and in a happy turn for participating jam bands, improvisation and spur-of-the-moment collaborations are always encouraged.