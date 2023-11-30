The Biggest Takeaways From Britney Spears's Bombshell Memoir

click to enlarge Britney Spears writes that she was still reeling from her breakup and abortion with Justin Timberlake leading up to 2007. Getty Images

click to enlarge Spears's sons now live in Hawai'i with their father. Getty Images

While her father would later stress that the conservatorship was necessary because she didn't have the mental capacity to look after herself, Britney's work supported the salaries of hundreds of people, including Jamie, who became a multimillionaire in the process.

click to enlarge She may have given up performing, but she's found her love of singing again. Getty Images