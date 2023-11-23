Things to Be Thankful for in the Denver Music Scene

There are many things to be grateful for in Denver, from the city's colorful embrace of street art to the abundance of immersive art shows and the strong theater scene, as well as hundreds of great bars and restaurants, not to mention excellent cannabis.
And of course, there's the incredibly diverse and outstanding music scene. Not every city is lucky enough to have such a healthy array of local acts across the genre spectrum, fostered by a wealth of independently run venues that provide a niche for just about anyone. Tight-knit communities are formed through music here, whether that's from being a regular at punk shows at Seventh Circle or the hi-dive, raving to dubstep at the Black Box or noodling to the latest jam band at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom.
During the COVID shutdowns, such venues used live streaming to support local bands; some even made food pantries. The support continues to this day: When South Broadway venue HQ was forced to close after flooding, other venues threw benefit concerts with Denver musicians who wanted to show their support, and HQ was ultimately able to open (the basement space is still closed). And after El Chapultepec closed for good, fellow jazz club Dazzle remembered that legendary venue in its new home in the Denver Performing Arts Complex.
Unlike in other cities, concerts can be affordable here, too. During the summer, we get to experience up to fifty free concerts on the lush lawns of Levitt Pavilion and soak up City Park Jazz on picnic blankets. And there's free live music to be found in bars throughout the city.
Musicians are constantly collaborating here, forming supergroups, making appearances at each others' shows and informing the musicality of one another. They're celebrated with festivals both touring and local, with the Underground Music Showcase drawing crowds year after year, while Denver bands will join national ones at the upcoming Decibel Metal & Beer Fest. Many local record labels and studios have been sparked by the music community's kinship, including the Salt Lick, Sailor Records, Convulse Records, Dog House, Color Red and, of course, the historic Blasting Room in Fort Collins.
It also helps that the City of Denver owns and operates one of the most famous venues in the world: Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The natural formation amazes musicians and concert-goers alike, and playing on its stage is a dream for any new band.
Many local artists have reached Red Rocks-level success and beyond. Bolstered by the solid foundation set by Denver venues and kinship, local acts have found mainstream success, including the Fray, the Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Big Head Todd & the Monsters, DeVotchKa and Earth, Wind & Fire. Colorado was also home to John Denver and Judy Collins, and Otis Taylor has graced us with his folk and blues since the ’60s. Just a glimpse at Colorado Music Hall of Fame's inductees reveals the level of talent here.
Denver is also perfectly situated for big touring artists; this past year the city welcomed such blockbuster touring acts as Dead & Co., Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Tool, Lauryn Hill and Mariah Carey, while Drake will kick off his next tour in Denver at Ball Arena with J Cole.
So be sure to give thanks and lift a glass to the Mile High music scene. It not only made it through a worldwide pandemic, but grows stronger every year.
