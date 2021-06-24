Pitbull, Lorde and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Rapper Pitbull brings his I Feel Good Tour to Ball Arena on Friday, October 1, with Iggy Azalea opening. Tickets, $29.95 to $499.95, go on sale Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m.
Lorde stops at Mission Ballroom on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, as part of her world tour in support of her new album, Solar Power, which drops on August 20. Tickets, $70 to $190, go on sale Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m.
As we announced earlier this week, the Westword Music Showcase is happening over two days in the RiNo Arts District with more than fifty Denver bands playing at multiple venues on Friday, September 17, and Young the Giant, Thundercat, Matoma and Hippo Campus plus more locals playing at the Mission Ballroom Outdoors on Saturday, September 18. Weekender passes also give access to a late-night show from Kaytranada and Duke Dumont at the Mission Ballroom indoors on Saturday.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, June 26, at 10 a.m. Visit Westword Music Showcase online for presale tickets and to explore the various festival packages. The presale code is "localmusic."
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Heartless Bastards: Fri., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $25.
Paul Cauthen: Wed., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $35.
BALL ARENA
J. Cole: With 21 Savage, Thu., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $29.50-$125.50.
Lil Baby: With Lil Durk, Tue., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $39.50-$149.50.
Pitbull: With Iggy Azalea, Fri., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $29.95-$499.95.
BELLCO THEATRE
Erasure: with Bag Raiders, Fri., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $49.50-$109.50.
Chris Lehone: With Klass, Treez, Iiik, Vetlyfe, J Knack, V.I. Gang, Noopey, Sun., Aug. 1, 7 p.m.
Dan Goebel: With My Life As a Bear, Christian Andrew, Fri., July 23, 7 p.m.
The Emo Night Tour: Sat., Aug. 7, 8 p.m.
Fastball: Fri., Aug. 20, 7 p.m.
Matisyahu: Fri., Oct. 8, Sat., Oct. 9, 7 p.m.
Otep: With the World Over, Sun., Oct. 17, 7 p.m.
Ozonic: With Get the Axe, Semifiction, Sat., July 17, 7 p.m.
Sheep Sessions: He$h + More: Fri., July 9, 7 p.m.
Super Clang: With the Short T.e.r.m., the Flower Gospel, Thu., July 1, 7 p.m.
Teenage Bottlerocket: With the Last Gang, Sun., Sept. 19, 7 p.m.
22Gz: Mon., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $22.50.
Briston Maroney: With Genevieve Stokes, Sat., Feb. 26, 9 p.m., $18.
Cautious Clay: Sat., Feb. 19, 9 p.m., $22.75.
Franc Moody: With Reva DeVito, Tue., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Mannequin Pussy: With Angel Du$t, Pinkshift, Mon., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $17.
Men I Trust: With Michael Seyer, Tue., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $24.
Mipso: Sat., Oct. 2, 9 p.m., $17.
Town Mountain: With Bowregard, the Lonesome Days, Wed., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $12.
The Unlikely Candidates: Sat., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $20.
The Wrecks: Mon., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $20.
Al Franken: Sat., Dec. 4, 8 p.m., $50-$85.
Dirtwire: Thu., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
The Motet: Sat., Oct. 30, 8:30 p.m., $35-$39.50.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Billy Failing Band: Tue., Oct. 12, 8 p.m.,
Dirtwire: With Gone Gone Beyond, Blossomn, Fri., Sept. 24, 9 p.m.
Ryan Caraveo: Wed., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $16-$75.
Shift: Ft. Maxfield, Craftal, Restraint and more, Thu., Aug. 5, 8:30 p.m.
Sounds Like Summer: Sun., July 11, 4 p.m., $12-$15.
Fisher B2B Chris Lake: Sat., Aug. 14, 5:30 p.m., $49.95-$500.
ZZ Top: Tue., Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m., $30-$199.95.
AFI: Thu., March 17, 7 p.m., $29.75-$65.
Chris Lane: Thu., Jan. 27, 7 p.m., $35-$55.
Andy Shauf and Son Little: Wed., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $25-$28.
Aqueous: Sat., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Cha Wa: Fri., July 23, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Wild Rivers: Sat., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Kelly Lee Owens: Fri., Sept. 17, 9 p.m., $20-$23.
Micky & the Motorcars: With the Barlow, Thu., July 1, 8 p.m., $15.75-$18.
GOTHIC THEATRE
Roy Wood Jr.: Sat., Oct. 16, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $25.
Sleigh Bells: With Kills Birds, Sun., Oct. 17, 8:30 p.m., $30.
HI-DIVE
Cloud Nothings: Sat., Nov. 13, 8 p.m.
Pat Reedy & the Longtime Goners: With Extra Gold, Johno Leeroy, $10.
Strawberry Girls: With Andrés and Amarionette, Wed., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $15.
Bailey Bryan and Leah Kate: Tue., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Cous: Sat., July 10, 3 p.m., $5-$12.
Jackie Venson: Wed., July 7, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Khai Dreams: Mon., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Marcus Rezak (album release): With Envy Alo, Thu., July 15, 7 p.m.
Pink Martini: Ft. China Forbes, Wed., Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$85.
Summerland Tour 2021: Ft. Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank, Wheatus, Fri., Sept. 24, 6 p.m., $25-$50.
The Beach People and Slidewok: Thu., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Mating Ritual: Sun., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Shovelin Stone: Sat., July 24, 9 p.m., $15.
Guardin and Convolk: Sat., Feb. 12, 7 p.m., $20.
Noga Erez: Tue., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., $20.
Nouvelle Vague: Mon., Sept. 20, 7 p.m., $30.
Slayyyter: Sat., May 14, 8 p.m., $20.
Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes: With Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Thick, Wed., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $49.95-$75.
Liquid Stranger: Fri., Nov. 19, 9 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 20, 9 p.m., $32.50-$79.
Lorde: Wed., April 27, 7:30 p.m., $70-$130.
Still Woozy: With Wallice, Thu., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $22.50-$75.
Westword Music Showcase: Ft. Young the Giant, Matoma, Thundercat, Hippo Campus Mission Ballroom outdoors; Kaytranada and Duke Dumont Mission Ballroom indoors, Sat., Sept. 18, noon, prices vary.
Yacht Rock Revue: Fri., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $35-$75.
Manchester Orchestra: With Foxing, Fri., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $28-$32.
Mitis: With Au5, Taska Black and Rico & Miella, Sat., Sept. 18, 9 p.m., $19.99-$30.
Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: Sun., Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m., $35-$49.95.
George Lopez: Fri., Sept. 24, 7 p.m.
The Gilmour Project: Sat., Jan. 29, 8 p.m., $25-$60.
Justin Willman: Sat., Oct. 16, 7 p.m., $34.50.
The Life and Music of George Michael: Tue., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $29.50-$65.
Todd Rundgren: Wed., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $39.50-$89.50.
Chicago: Sun., Aug. 22, 8 p.m.
Skillet: With Adelitas Way, Tue., Oct. 5, 7 p.m., $39.95-$79.95.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
GRiZ: Mon., Sept. 6, 6:30 p.m., $59.50-$99.95.
Slander: "The Eye Strikes Back" ft. Dylan Matthew, Tue., July 27, 7 p.m., $49.95-$85.
Tyler Childers: With Margo Price, Ona, John R. Miller, Wed., Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.; Thu., Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m., $45.95-$70.95.
Corey Taylor: With Cherry Bombs, Thu., Aug. 19, 6 p.m., $42.50-$50.
Punk in the Park: Ft. Pennywise, the Vandals, H2O, the Vandals, Voodoo Glow Skulls, the Bombpops and more, Sat., Aug. 7, 4 p.m., $39.99-$99.
Rising Appalachia: With LVDY, Fri., July 23, 6 p.m., $25-$32.
Caitlin Cannon & Darling Revival: Thu., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $15.
The Claudettes: Wed., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Courtney Marie Andrews: Sun., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $20.
My Blue Sky (Allman Brothers tribute): Fri., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Tommy Emmanuel: Fri., Jan. 7, 8 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 8, 8 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 9, 8 p.m., $58.50-$183.50.
beabadoobee: Wed., Dec. 1, 7 p.m., $20.
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram: With Cerny Brothers, Fri., Oct. 22, 7 p.m., $25.
State Champs: Sun., Oct. 10, 6 p.m., $29.50.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
