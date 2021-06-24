Pitbull, Lorde and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Rapper Pitbull brings his I Feel Good Tour to Ball Arena on Friday, October 1, with Iggy Azalea opening. Tickets, $29.95 to $499.95, go on sale Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m.

Lorde stops at Mission Ballroom on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, as part of her world tour in support of her new album, Solar Power, which drops on August 20. Tickets, $70 to $190, go on sale Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m.

As we announced earlier this week, the Westword Music Showcase is happening over two days in the RiNo Arts District with more than fifty Denver bands playing at multiple venues on Friday, September 17, and Young the Giant, Thundercat, Matoma and Hippo Campus plus more locals playing at the Mission Ballroom Outdoors on Saturday, September 18. Weekender passes also give access to a late-night show from Kaytranada and Duke Dumont at the Mission Ballroom indoors on Saturday.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, June 26, at 10 a.m. Visit Westword Music Showcase online for presale tickets and to explore the various festival packages. The presale code is "localmusic."

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Heartless Bastards: Fri., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $25.

Paul Cauthen: Wed., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $35.

BALL ARENA



J. Cole: With 21 Savage, Thu., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $29.50-$125.50.

Lil Baby: With Lil Durk, Tue., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $39.50-$149.50.

Pitbull: With Iggy Azalea, Fri., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $29.95-$499.95.

BELLCO THEATRE



Erasure: with Bag Raiders, Fri., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $49.50-$109.50.

BLACK SHEEP

Chris Lehone: With Klass, Treez, Iiik, Vetlyfe, J Knack, V.I. Gang, Noopey, Sun., Aug. 1, 7 p.m.

Dan Goebel: With My Life As a Bear, Christian Andrew, Fri., July 23, 7 p.m.

The Emo Night Tour: Sat., Aug. 7, 8 p.m.

Fastball: Fri., Aug. 20, 7 p.m.

Matisyahu: Fri., Oct. 8, Sat., Oct. 9, 7 p.m.

Otep: With the World Over, Sun., Oct. 17, 7 p.m.

Ozonic: With Get the Axe, Semifiction, Sat., July 17, 7 p.m.

Sheep Sessions: He$h + More: Fri., July 9, 7 p.m.

Super Clang: With the Short T.e.r.m., the Flower Gospel, Thu., July 1, 7 p.m.

Teenage Bottlerocket: With the Last Gang, Sun., Sept. 19, 7 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

22Gz: Mon., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $22.50.

Briston Maroney: With Genevieve Stokes, Sat., Feb. 26, 9 p.m., $18.

Cautious Clay: Sat., Feb. 19, 9 p.m., $22.75.

Franc Moody: With Reva DeVito, Tue., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $22-$25.

Mannequin Pussy: With Angel Du$t, Pinkshift, Mon., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $17.

Men I Trust: With Michael Seyer, Tue., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $24.

Mipso: Sat., Oct. 2, 9 p.m., $17.

Town Mountain: With Bowregard, the Lonesome Days, Wed., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $12.

The Unlikely Candidates: Sat., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $20.

The Wrecks: Mon., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $20.

BOULDER THEATER

Al Franken: Sat., Dec. 4, 8 p.m., $50-$85.

Dirtwire: Thu., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $22-$25.

The Motet: Sat., Oct. 30, 8:30 p.m., $35-$39.50.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Billy Failing Band: Tue., Oct. 12, 8 p.m.,

Dirtwire: With Gone Gone Beyond, Blossomn, Fri., Sept. 24, 9 p.m.

Ryan Caraveo: Wed., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $16-$75.

Shift: Ft. Maxfield, Craftal, Restraint and more, Thu., Aug. 5, 8:30 p.m.

Sounds Like Summer: Sun., July 11, 4 p.m., $12-$15.

DENVER COLISEUM

Fisher B2B Chris Lake: Sat., Aug. 14, 5:30 p.m., $49.95-$500.

FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

ZZ Top: Tue., Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m., $30-$199.95.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

AFI: Thu., March 17, 7 p.m., $29.75-$65.

Chris Lane: Thu., Jan. 27, 7 p.m., $35-$55.

FOX THEATRE

Andy Shauf and Son Little: Wed., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $25-$28.

Aqueous: Sat., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

Cha Wa: Fri., July 23, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Wild Rivers: Sat., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

GLOBE HALL

Kelly Lee Owens: Fri., Sept. 17, 9 p.m., $20-$23.

Micky & the Motorcars: With the Barlow, Thu., July 1, 8 p.m., $15.75-$18.

GOTHIC THEATRE



Roy Wood Jr.: Sat., Oct. 16, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $25.

Sleigh Bells: With Kills Birds, Sun., Oct. 17, 8:30 p.m., $30.

HI-DIVE



Cloud Nothings: Sat., Nov. 13, 8 p.m.

Pat Reedy & the Longtime Goners: With Extra Gold, Johno Leeroy, $10.

Strawberry Girls: With Andrés and Amarionette, Wed., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $15.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Bailey Bryan and Leah Kate: Tue., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $15-$17.

Cous: Sat., July 10, 3 p.m., $5-$12.

Jackie Venson: Wed., July 7, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

Khai Dreams: Mon., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

LEVITT PAVILION DENVER

Marcus Rezak (album release): With Envy Alo, Thu., July 15, 7 p.m.

Pink Martini: Ft. China Forbes, Wed., Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$85.

Summerland Tour 2021: Ft. Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank, Wheatus, Fri., Sept. 24, 6 p.m., $25-$50.

LOST LAKE

The Beach People and Slidewok: Thu., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Mating Ritual: Sun., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Shovelin Stone: Sat., July 24, 9 p.m., $15.

MARQUIS THEATER

Guardin and Convolk: Sat., Feb. 12, 7 p.m., $20.

Noga Erez: Tue., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., $20.

Nouvelle Vague: Mon., Sept. 20, 7 p.m., $30.

Slayyyter: Sat., May 14, 8 p.m., $20.

MISSION BALLROOM

Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes: With Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Thick, Wed., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $49.95-$75.

Liquid Stranger: Fri., Nov. 19, 9 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 20, 9 p.m., $32.50-$79.

Lorde: Wed., April 27, 7:30 p.m., $70-$130.

Still Woozy: With Wallice, Thu., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $22.50-$75.

Westword Music Showcase: Ft. Young the Giant, Matoma, Thundercat, Hippo Campus Mission Ballroom outdoors; Kaytranada and Duke Dumont Mission Ballroom indoors, Sat., Sept. 18, noon, prices vary.

Yacht Rock Revue: Fri., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $35-$75.

OGDEN THEATRE

Manchester Orchestra: With Foxing, Fri., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $28-$32.

Mitis: With Au5, Taska Black and Rico & Miella, Sat., Sept. 18, 9 p.m., $19.99-$30.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: Sun., Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m., $35-$49.95.

George Lopez: Fri., Sept. 24, 7 p.m.

The Gilmour Project: Sat., Jan. 29, 8 p.m., $25-$60.

Justin Willman: Sat., Oct. 16, 7 p.m., $34.50.

The Life and Music of George Michael: Tue., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $29.50-$65.

Todd Rundgren: Wed., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $39.50-$89.50.

PIKES PEAK CENTER

Chicago: Sun., Aug. 22, 8 p.m.

Skillet: With Adelitas Way, Tue., Oct. 5, 7 p.m., $39.95-$79.95.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE



GRiZ: Mon., Sept. 6, 6:30 p.m., $59.50-$99.95.

Slander: "The Eye Strikes Back" ft. Dylan Matthew, Tue., July 27, 7 p.m., $49.95-$85.

Tyler Childers: With Margo Price, Ona, John R. Miller, Wed., Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.; Thu., Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m., $45.95-$70.95.

SCUPTURE PARK

Corey Taylor: With Cherry Bombs, Thu., Aug. 19, 6 p.m., $42.50-$50.

Punk in the Park: Ft. Pennywise, the Vandals, H2O, the Vandals, Voodoo Glow Skulls, the Bombpops and more, Sat., Aug. 7, 4 p.m., $39.99-$99.

Rising Appalachia: With LVDY, Fri., July 23, 6 p.m., $25-$32.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Caitlin Cannon & Darling Revival: Thu., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $15.

The Claudettes: Wed., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

Courtney Marie Andrews: Sun., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $20.

My Blue Sky (Allman Brothers tribute): Fri., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Tommy Emmanuel: Fri., Jan. 7, 8 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 8, 8 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 9, 8 p.m., $58.50-$183.50.

SUMMIT

beabadoobee: Wed., Dec. 1, 7 p.m., $20.

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram: With Cerny Brothers, Fri., Oct. 22, 7 p.m., $25.

State Champs: Sun., Oct. 10, 6 p.m., $29.50.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.