Bigger and Better: Westword Music Showcase Expands in 2021

We're back.

After taking a year off in 2020, the Westword Music Showcase, which had grown into the city's largest single-day music festival since it started almost thirty years ago, will return this September with more music — including more than fifty of Denver's best acts — as well as a killer main-stage lineup, an additional night of festivities and a new location.

In short, the 2021 Showcase promises to be bigger and better than ever, a massive two-day fest taking over the RiNo Art District and the area around the Mission Ballroom. One of the top venues in the country, the Mission opened to accolades in 2019 and, post-pandemic, is coming back strong.

On Friday, September 17, the Showcase will present dozens of local acts in venues throughout the RiNo Art District. As you head to different bars and clubs to listen to bands, the streets will be filled with live painting, interactive art, food and drink vendors and more. Whatever your taste in music, there will be something for you to discover, from punk, metal and rock to hip-hop, R&B, indie, jazz, alternative, country, folk, bluegrass and electronic. The Friday night lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

EXPAND Young the Giant will headline the Westword Music Showcase in 2021. Eric Ryan Anderson

On Saturday, September 18, the festival will move to the Mission Ballroom Outdoors, where national headliners Young the Giant, Thundercat, Hippo Campus and Matoma will join some of Denver's best local bands on multiple main stages for a full day of partying in the sun.

Many of Denver's tastiest restaurants and food trucks will be offering up eats, and drinks will be flowing at on-site bars.

If that doesn't fill you up, take advantage of a Weekender Pack, which includes a special late-night finale inside the Mission Ballroom, where you can dance yourself into a state of ecstasy with Kaytranada and Duke Dumont.

Now's the time to get in on the action, during the special presale for devout Westword readers. There are multiple packages for people of all budgets, ranging from the free, Friday night locals-only ticket to the VIP ticket that gets you special access to viewing areas and other amenities, to the Weekender Pack that gives you access to all the festivities, including the finale inside the Mission Ballroom.

Visit Westword Music Showcase online for presale tickets and to explore all the festival packages. The presale code is "localmusic." Tickets will go fast, so act now.

We'll see you in the streets.