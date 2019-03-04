The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

It's a good week for rap, with Meek Mill at the Fillmore Auditorium on Tuesday, Noname at the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday and Lil Mosey at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom on Thursday. This week's lineup also includes Meshell Ndegeocello at the Boulder Theater, Daughters at the Gothic Theatre and LowDown Brass Band playing on Fat Tuesday at Dazzle. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, MARCH 4
You Me at Six
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
TUESDAY, MARCH 5
Meek Mill
$49.50, 7 p.m, Fillmore Auditorium
Sarah Brightman
$50-$249, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Meshell Ndegeocello
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Daughters
$18-$22, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
LowDown Brass Band
$15, 6 p.m., Dazzle
The Glorious Sons
$15-$18, 7:30 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6
Noname
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Welcome to Night Vale
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Katastro
$18-$22, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Grandson
$15-$18, 7:30 p.m., Globe Hall
Lil Mosey
$25-$102, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Widow's Bane
$17, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Andy McKee
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Knowmads
$12-$17, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Cyrus Chestnut Quartet (also March 8)
$20-$45, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
