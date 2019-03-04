 


The Widow's Bane headlines the Bluebird Theater on Thursday.
The Widow's Bane headlines the Bluebird Theater on Thursday.
The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | March 4, 2019 | 5:51am
It's a good week for rap, with Meek Mill at the Fillmore Auditorium on Tuesday, Noname at the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday and Lil Mosey at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom on Thursday. This week's lineup also includes Meshell Ndegeocello at the Boulder Theater, Daughters at the Gothic Theatre and LowDown Brass Band playing on Fat Tuesday at Dazzle. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, MARCH 4

You Me at Six
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

TUESDAY, MARCH 5

Meek Mill
$49.50, 7 p.m, Fillmore Auditorium

Sarah Brightman
$50-$249, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Meshell Ndegeocello
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Daughters
$18-$22, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

LowDown Brass Band
$15, 6 p.m., Dazzle

The Glorious Sons
$15-$18, 7:30 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6

Noname
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Welcome to Night Vale
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Katastro
$18-$22, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Grandson
$15-$18, 7:30 p.m., Globe Hall



THURSDAY, MARCH 7

Lil Mosey
$25-$102, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Widow's Bane
$17, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Andy McKee
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Knowmads
$12-$17, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Cyrus Chestnut Quartet (also March 8)
$20-$45, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

