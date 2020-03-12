 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Paramore's Hayley Williams plays a solo show at the Paramount Theatre in June.
Paramore's Hayley Williams plays a solo show at the Paramount Theatre in June.
Miles Chrisinger

Wilco, Hayley Williams and Every New Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | March 12, 2020 | 5:55am
AA

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney's co-headlining tour stops at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, August 11, with NNAMDÏ opening. Tickets, $55 to $99.50, go on sale Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m.

Paramore singer Hayley Williams brings her first-ever solo tour to the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, June 3. Her new solo album, Petals for Armor, drops on May 8. Tickets, $39.50 to $69.50, go on sale Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m.

Snow Patrol's North American acoustic tour is at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, October 1. Tickets, $49.75 to $59.75, go on sale Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Eric Hutchinson: With Jeremy Messersmith, Sat., May 30, 8 p.m., $22.

BLACK SHEEP

Matisyahu: Thu., April 16, 8 p.m.
The National Parks: Thu., June 18, 8 p.m.
Total Request: The 2000s TRL Dance Party: Sat., May 23, 9:30 p.m.
Year of the Knife: With Fortunes Fool, Remain and Sustain, Mouth for War, Tue., May 12, 8 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Angie Stevens and the Beautiful Wreck: With Graham Good & The Painters, Seth Doud, Thu., May 21, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Man Man: Sun., April 26, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
RAC: With Hotel Garuda, Tue., June 9, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Shiner: Tue., July 14, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Shovelin Stone: Sat., May 30, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Thao & the Get Down Stay Down: Mon., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
We Were Promised Jetpacks: Wed., June 10, 8 p.m., $20-$23.

BOULDER THEATER

Ólafur Arnalds: Sun., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $35-$40.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Long Beach Dub Allstars: Fri., June 12, 9 p.m., $23.50-$25.
Wajatta (Reggie Watts x John Tejada): Sat., April 18, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM

Indigo Girls: Sat., July 25, 7:30 p.m., $52-$70.
The Jayhawks: Fri., Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m., $25-$43.
John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band: Tue., Aug. 18, 7 p.m., $40-$58.
Peter Kater: Sat., Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m., $25-$50.

DENVER COLISEUM

Zeds Dead: Deadbeats Backyard Jamboree: Sat., July 4, 1 p.m., $37.95-$80.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Jimmy Eat World: With the Front Bottoms and Joyce Manor, Mon., Aug. 31, 6 p.m., $39.75-$69.75.
Steel Panther: Fri., May 8, 7:30 p.m., $10.79 and up.

FOX THEATRE

Paul Cauthen: Thu., May 7, 8 p.m., $25-$29.50.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Paul Cauthen: Fri., May 8, 8 p.m., $25-$80.

LEVITT PAVILION DENVER

The Big Rock Summer Tour: Ft. RATT, Skid Row, Quiet Riot and Slaughter, Sun., Sept. 6, 6 p.m., $35-$50.
The Oak Ridge Boys: Thu., July 9, 7 p.m., $34.50-$64.50.

LOST LAKE

Hot Chip (DJ set): Tue., April 14, 11 p.m., $15-$18.
Lillie Mae & Aubrie Sellers: Sat., May 9, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
The WLDLFE + Betcha: Fri., May 1, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Tyson Motsenbocker: Fri., May 22, 9 p.m., $13-$15.

MARQUIS THEATER

100 Gecs: Thu., May 14, 8 p.m., $17.
Cold: Sat., May 9, 7 p.m., $18.50.
Fame on Fire: Tue., May 19, 6:30 p.m., $12.
Maris the Great and the F.O.D: Sat., June 6, 7 p.m., $15.
The National Parks: Fri., June 19, 7 p.m., $16.
No 1 Left Standing: Fri., March 27, 7 p.m., $10.
Off the Record Vol. 1: Thu., April 2, 6:30 p.m., $13.
Royce 5'9: Wed., April 29, 7 p.m., $20.
The 2000's TRL Dance Party: Fri., May 22, 9 p.m., $13.
Weathers: Fri., June 5, 7 p.m., $10.50.
YFN Lucci: Wed., May 6, 7 p.m., $20.

MISSION BALLROOM

Stoked for the Summer: Ft. the Bouncing Souls with the Menzingers and more, Sat., July 18, 6 p.m., $37.50-$45.

MOON ROOM

Adult.: Mon., June 8, 7 p.m., $14.
Hang the Moonroom: With Ritual Contrition, Sun., March 22, 6:30 p.m., $10.

OGDEN THEATRE

The Naked and Famous: With Circa Waves, Luna Shadows, Thu., June 18, 8 p.m., $30.50-$36.
Tegan and Sara: With Georgia, Jackie Mendoza, Sat., May 30, 9 p.m., $39.50-$41.
Yaeji: With Jessy Lanza, Tue., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $26-$56.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Hayley Williams: Wed., June 3, 8 p.m., $39.50-$69.50.
John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band: Wed., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $39.95-$79.95.
Snow Patrol: Tue., Oct. 13, 7 & 8 p.m., $49.75-$59.75.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Alison Wonderland: Tue., Sept. 15, 6 p.m., $44.95-$89.89.
Atmosphere: Sat., Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m., $45-$69.50.
Flume & Friends: With SOPHIE (live), Toro y Moi (DJ set), Wed., June 10, 6 p.m.
Lynyrd Skynyrd: Mon., Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m., $50.95-$150.95.
Wilco and Sleater-Kinney: With NNAMDÏ, Tue., Aug. 11, 7 p.m., $55-$99.50.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Modern English: Tue., June 23, 8 p.m., $25-$35.

SUMMIT

DaniLeigh: Wed., June 3, 7 p.m., $20.
Pop Evil: Wed., June 17, 6 p.m., $20.
Sixteen Candles: Sat., May 16, 8 p.m., $15.

SWALLOW HILL MUSIC

Bob Livingston: Fri., May 29, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Brent Cowles: Sat., May 30, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Darlingside: Wed., May 27, 8 p.m., $24-$26.
Eliza Gilkyson: Fri., May 29, 8 p.m., $22-$24.
Jon Cleary: Fri., June 26, 8 p.m., $26-$28.
Singing OUT Tour: Feat. Crys Matthews and Heather Mae, Sat., June 27, 8 p.m., $19-$21.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >