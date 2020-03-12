Wilco, Hayley Williams and Every New Concert Announcement

Paramore's Hayley Williams plays a solo show at the Paramount Theatre in June.

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney's co-headlining tour stops at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, August 11, with NNAMDÏ opening. Tickets, $55 to $99.50, go on sale Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m.

Paramore singer Hayley Williams brings her first-ever solo tour to the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, June 3. Her new solo album, Petals for Armor, drops on May 8. Tickets, $39.50 to $69.50, go on sale Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m.

Snow Patrol's North American acoustic tour is at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, October 1. Tickets, $49.75 to $59.75, go on sale Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m.



NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Eric Hutchinson: With Jeremy Messersmith, Sat., May 30, 8 p.m., $22.

BLACK SHEEP

Matisyahu: Thu., April 16, 8 p.m.

The National Parks: Thu., June 18, 8 p.m.

Total Request: The 2000s TRL Dance Party: Sat., May 23, 9:30 p.m.

Year of the Knife: With Fortunes Fool, Remain and Sustain, Mouth for War, Tue., May 12, 8 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER



Angie Stevens and the Beautiful Wreck: With Graham Good & The Painters, Seth Doud, Thu., May 21, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Man Man: Sun., April 26, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

RAC: With Hotel Garuda, Tue., June 9, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Shiner: Tue., July 14, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

Shovelin Stone: Sat., May 30, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Thao & the Get Down Stay Down: Mon., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

We Were Promised Jetpacks: Wed., June 10, 8 p.m., $20-$23.

BOULDER THEATER

Ólafur Arnalds: Sun., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $35-$40.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Long Beach Dub Allstars: Fri., June 12, 9 p.m., $23.50-$25.

Wajatta (Reggie Watts x John Tejada): Sat., April 18, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM



Indigo Girls: Sat., July 25, 7:30 p.m., $52-$70.

The Jayhawks: Fri., Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m., $25-$43.

John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band: Tue., Aug. 18, 7 p.m., $40-$58.

Peter Kater: Sat., Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m., $25-$50.

DENVER COLISEUM

Zeds Dead: Deadbeats Backyard Jamboree: Sat., July 4, 1 p.m., $37.95-$80.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Jimmy Eat World: With the Front Bottoms and Joyce Manor, Mon., Aug. 31, 6 p.m., $39.75-$69.75.

Steel Panther: Fri., May 8, 7:30 p.m., $10.79 and up.

FOX THEATRE

Paul Cauthen: Thu., May 7, 8 p.m., $25-$29.50.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Paul Cauthen: Fri., May 8, 8 p.m., $25-$80.

LEVITT PAVILION DENVER

The Big Rock Summer Tour: Ft. RATT, Skid Row, Quiet Riot and Slaughter, Sun., Sept. 6, 6 p.m., $35-$50.

The Oak Ridge Boys: Thu., July 9, 7 p.m., $34.50-$64.50.

LOST LAKE



Hot Chip (DJ set): Tue., April 14, 11 p.m., $15-$18.

Lillie Mae & Aubrie Sellers: Sat., May 9, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

The WLDLFE + Betcha: Fri., May 1, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Tyson Motsenbocker: Fri., May 22, 9 p.m., $13-$15.

MARQUIS THEATER

100 Gecs: Thu., May 14, 8 p.m., $17.

Cold: Sat., May 9, 7 p.m., $18.50.

Fame on Fire: Tue., May 19, 6:30 p.m., $12.

Maris the Great and the F.O.D: Sat., June 6, 7 p.m., $15.

The National Parks: Fri., June 19, 7 p.m., $16.

No 1 Left Standing: Fri., March 27, 7 p.m., $10.

Off the Record Vol. 1: Thu., April 2, 6:30 p.m., $13.

Royce 5'9: Wed., April 29, 7 p.m., $20.

The 2000's TRL Dance Party: Fri., May 22, 9 p.m., $13.

Weathers: Fri., June 5, 7 p.m., $10.50.

YFN Lucci: Wed., May 6, 7 p.m., $20.

MISSION BALLROOM

Stoked for the Summer: Ft. the Bouncing Souls with the Menzingers and more, Sat., July 18, 6 p.m., $37.50-$45.

MOON ROOM

Adult.: Mon., June 8, 7 p.m., $14.

Hang the Moonroom: With Ritual Contrition, Sun., March 22, 6:30 p.m., $10.

OGDEN THEATRE

The Naked and Famous: With Circa Waves, Luna Shadows, Thu., June 18, 8 p.m., $30.50-$36.

Tegan and Sara: With Georgia, Jackie Mendoza, Sat., May 30, 9 p.m., $39.50-$41.

Yaeji: With Jessy Lanza, Tue., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $26-$56.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Hayley Williams: Wed., June 3, 8 p.m., $39.50-$69.50.

John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band: Wed., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $39.95-$79.95.

Snow Patrol: Tue., Oct. 13, 7 & 8 p.m., $49.75-$59.75.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Alison Wonderland: Tue., Sept. 15, 6 p.m., $44.95-$89.89.

Atmosphere: Sat., Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m., $45-$69.50.

Flume & Friends: With SOPHIE (live), Toro y Moi (DJ set), Wed., June 10, 6 p.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: Mon., Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m., $50.95-$150.95.

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney: With NNAMDÏ, Tue., Aug. 11, 7 p.m., $55-$99.50.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Modern English: Tue., June 23, 8 p.m., $25-$35.

SUMMIT

DaniLeigh: Wed., June 3, 7 p.m., $20.

Pop Evil: Wed., June 17, 6 p.m., $20.

Sixteen Candles: Sat., May 16, 8 p.m., $15.

SWALLOW HILL MUSIC

Bob Livingston: Fri., May 29, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

Brent Cowles: Sat., May 30, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

Darlingside: Wed., May 27, 8 p.m., $24-$26.

Eliza Gilkyson: Fri., May 29, 8 p.m., $22-$24.

Jon Cleary: Fri., June 26, 8 p.m., $26-$28.

Singing OUT Tour: Feat. Crys Matthews and Heather Mae, Sat., June 27, 8 p.m., $19-$21.

