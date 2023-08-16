 Family of Denver Man Killed at Tesla Charging Station Call for Justice | Westword
Crime

Family of Adam Fresquez Calls For Justice in Tesla Charging Station Killing

Adam Fresquez was gunned down in broad daylight on May 3. His killer — who turned himself into police, claiming self-defense — has never been charged.
August 16, 2023
Alexander Landau leads a protest on August 11.
Alexander Landau leads a protest on August 11. Benjamin Neufeld
Months after Adam Fresquez was fatally shot at a Tesla charging station in Edgewater, his killer's identity is known to police — but he still hasn't been arrested.

Fresquez's family says enough is enough.

"These last three and a half months have been complete hell for us," said Adam's sister, Crystal Fresquez, at an August 11 protest held outside the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.

"Honestly it's bullshit that we're even having to deal with this," she blasted. "The person that killed my brother should already be behind bars."

Family members and supporters called on Jeffco DA Alexis King to use her influence and authority to push the Edgewater Police Department into making an arrest after detectives questioned the alleged killer — who allegedly turned himself on the same day of the shooting and claimed self-defense — and then released him hours later.

"We can't even mourn," Crystal told reporters. "We can't even grieve my brother because we're too busy fighting for justice for him."

Fresquez, 33, was killed on the morning of May 3 in the Edgewater Public Market near West 20th Avenue and Depew Street, according to police. On May 9, Edgewater police officials put out a Facebook post asking for "[the] community's assistance to see if anyone witnessed a disturbance or 'road rage'-type incident between similar vehicles immediately prior to the shooting." The lead suspect turned himself in later in the day and was released after being questioned.

"We don't understand how he was released two hours after shooting and killing my son and leaving him in a parking lot to die," said Lena Mendez, Fresquez's mother.

"We want accountability," added Juan Mendez, Fresquez's father. "We're looking for justice. We want some answers as to why the shooter is not behind bars."

Dozens of people showed up to the August 11 protest to support Fresquez's family and call on the DA's office for justice. This is the third demonstration the family has held since Fresquez was killed.

"The individual that shot Adam is not currently in custody and has been cooperating with the investigation," said Edgewater PD Police Chief Eric S. Sonstegard in an August 11 email to Westword. "It is our intent to meet with the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office in the coming weeks to present the case for potential criminal filing."

Sonstegard added, "I have been in regular contact with Adam’s family and was in fact meeting with his mom and dad [this morning]. I respect their right to protest and want nothing more than to bring some form of comfort and closure to Lena, Juan, and their entire family. I cannot put into words the empathy I feel for a mother and father that lost a child. I have worked with dozens of families over the past three decades that have lost a son or daughter and it gets worse every time."

Lena and Juan Mendez tell Westword they are not satisfied with how the meeting with Sonstegard went. "He's adding another two weeks," is what Juan says he learned at the meeting. "Forensics is what we were told that they're waiting on," Lena says. "But we've been waiting on forensics for about a month and a half now."

The pair doesn't feel confident that the investigation will go anywhere, saying: "We don't know — that's the problem. That's why we're here."

The family was seen trying to get Alexis King to meet with them face to face during the protest, but were told that King was not there.

Jefferson County District Attorney's Office spokesperson Brionna Boatright says the office was aware of the protest, telling Westword: "It’s important to clarify that this case has not been presented to our office for charges. We have been assured by the Edgewater Police Department that they are actively investigating Mr. Fresquez's death and therefore, any decision or action from our office at this point would be premature."

She adds, "We again offer our sincerest condolences to Mr. Fresquez's family and friends and continue to maintain open lines of communication with the family's representative. We understand that loved ones are frustrated and respect their right to peaceful protest."
