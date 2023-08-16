Family of Adam Fresquez Calls For Justice in Tesla Charging Station Killing

"These last three and a half months have been complete hell for us," said Adam's sister, Crystal Fresquez, at an August 11 protest held outside the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.



"Honestly it's bullshit that we're even having to deal with this," she blasted. "The person that killed my brother should already be behind bars."







"We want accountability," added Juan Mendez, Fresquez's father. "We're looking for justice. We want some answers as to why the shooter is not behind bars."



Dozens of people showed up to the August 11 protest to support Fresquez's family and call on the DA's office for justice. This is the third demonstration the family has held since Fresquez was killed. "We don't understand how he was released two hours after shooting and killing my son and leaving him in a parking lot to die," said Lena Mendez, Fresquez's mother.

The pair doesn't feel confident that the investigation will go anywhere, saying: "We don't know — that's the problem. That's why we're here."