Amid Senate Delays, Activists Fear Changes Could Sink Oil and Gas Bill

Senate Bill 181, Colorado Democrats’ sweeping package of oil and gas reforms, cleared the House Appropriations Committee today, March 27, and is headed to the floor later this afternoon for what could be its final hurdle: a vote of the full House, where Democrats hold a comfortable seventeen-seat majority.

But as the legislature’s lower chamber prepares for a potentially decisive vote, supporters of SB 181 are sounding the alarm about the possibility of further amendments that could weaken the bill — and perhaps even jeopardize its passage entirely.

"We strongly encourage the legislature to pass SB 181 without amendments," Anne Lee Foster, spokeswoman for the anti-fracking group Colorado Rising, said in a statement. "The oil and gas industry thrives on fear, uncertainty and doubt to get their way, and the time it would take to get back through the Senate because of amendments would only allow the industry to increase these tactics, and potentially kill the bill."