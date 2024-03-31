 Take the Westword Audience Survey | Westword
Share Your Feedback: 2024 Westword Audience Survey Now Open

Let your voice be heard, Denver!
March 31, 2024
Allie Seidel
Since its founding in 1977, Westword has been the independent voice of the Mile High City, carving out a place in the cultural landscape. To ensure that we continue to meet and exceed your expectations, we need your feedback.

That's why we're inviting you to participate in our audience survey.

We want to know how you feel about the job Westword is doing. By taking our audience survey, you'll give us a critical insight into what you expect (and want) from Westword. And we'd love to hear what you have to say.

We understand that your time is precious, but we assure you that your feedback is invaluable to us. Your responses will directly influence the direction of our publication, ensuring that we continue to provide you with the stories that resonate most with you.

Thank you for being a part of the Westword community. Together, we can make our coverage, website, social media, newsletters and overall publication even better.
