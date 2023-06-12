Auon'tai Anderson Drops Out of School Board Race to Run for State Legislature

"It's time for me to take my talent to the Colorado state legislature," he says.

Anderson was first voted onto the school board as an at-large member in 2019 at the age of 21. In addition to his slot, the District 1 and District 5 school board spots will also be on the upcoming ballot; those two positions are currently held by Scott Baldermann and Charmaine Lindsay, neither of whom have announced any plans to seek reelection.

