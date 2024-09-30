Broncos Fans Debate World's Ugliest Win Over Jets

That makes sense given the stunningly gruesome sequence of events that led to the W. The game took place during a persistent rainstorm that left rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who, having played part of his college career at the University of Oregon, should have been accustomed to the challenges of handling a wet football, looking as if he was trying to throw while wearing a pair of oven mitts. He wound up connecting on twelve of his 25 passes for just 60 yards — a stat line capable of making Tim Tebow point and laugh. And while he registered his first touchdown through the air, wide receiver Courtland Sutton had to use every inch of his six-foot, four frame to snag the pigskin before it sailed over his head.
In short, Nix's performance would have needed to undergo a twelve-hour makeover before qualifying as ugly. But he and his fellow Broncos emerged victorious, anyhow, thanks in large part to the Jets matching, and narrowly exceeding, their level of ineptitude — which, for Broncos Country, provided at least a modicum of satisfaction, since the man under center for New York, Aaron Rodgers, once appeared to be bound for Colorado but chose the Big Apple instead.
Rodgers's flirtation with Denver reached its first peak in April 2021, when rumors were rife that he would leave his longtime professional home of Green Bay in order to rescue the franchise from post-Peyton Manning mediocrity. Even after a draft-day deal failed to take place, the Broncos' braintrust remained so besotted with the idea of Rodgers in orange that the following January, they named eminently unqualified Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the unit's next head coach. Management types never acknowledged that the Hackett hire was intended to lure Rodgers to Colorado, but everyone with an operational cerebral cortex understood that was the goal — and it failed spectacularly.
Rodgers subsequently signed a new contract to stay in Green Bay as a precursor to him heading to NYC, leaving Denver with declining Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson as a consolation prize.
And we all know how that worked out.
Of course, the Rodgers-Jets marriage hasn't been an unqualified pleasure ride, either. He missed all but four plays of the 2023-2024 season after tearing his Achilles tendon in his regular season debut for Gang Green, and the start to the latest campaign has been okay at best. Coming into Sunday, New York had a 2-1 record, but Rodgers's only better-than-decent performance had been against the New England Patriots, currently one of the weakest outfits in the NFL. And in the first half against the Broncos, he was only slightly more effective than Nix. The Jets managed just two field goals in the first couple of quarters, with the first only happening because of a fumble.
It could have, and probably should have, been much worse. But the Broncos' defense proved stout once again — a trend for which defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, the object of ire last season, deserves plenty of credit. Even without lead tackler Alex Singleton, who tore his ACL amid Denver's startling defeat of the Tampa Bay Bucs seven days earlier, the defense has quietly become a strength rather than a weakness.
Meanwhile, the Broncos' moribund running game suddenly snapped to life in the second half. Javonte Williams wound up netting 77 yards on the ground — an average game for many running backs, but a veritable bonanza by his recent standards — and Jaleel McLaughlin chipped in another 46. Moreover, after the rainfall lightened, Nix managed to connect on just enough passes for Denver to record ten points — the aforementioned TD to Sutton and a field goal by Will Lutz.
Granted, the slender 10-9 lead seemed unlikely to hold up. After a Jets fumble and scoop six that would have sealed the game never made it onto the scoreboard because head coach Sean Payton had unwisely used all of his challenges already, Lutz hooked what would have been a clinching three-pointer. But Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a last-second boot of his own, prompting Rodgers, sitting on the bench, to throw a towel over his head in disappointment. His reaction was pretty much the only beautiful moment of the day.
Afterward, the Denver faithful on X tried their best to put a good face on the outcome. Here are our favorite twenty examples.
Number 20:
That was ugly AF but whatever.— The Good Life Broncos Fan (@Broncocountry81) September 29, 2024
Number 19:
JaVonte Williams, you may have redeemed yourself. Vance Joseph, you HAVE redeemed yourself.— DaRealConMan (@0604Reynolds) September 29, 2024
It may have been an ugly win, but we take those over pretty losses! LFG Broncos!
Number 18:
This was a great win! Winning ugly shows resistance the broncos in the past lose these games— KobetheGOAT24 (@kobethe_goat24) September 29, 2024
Number 17:
As ugly as it was. Broncos lost every single one of these types of games in the last decade. I’ll take it.— Denver Fanatic (@FanaticDenver) September 29, 2024
Number 16:
That was the very definition of an ugly win. I'll take it, but you should have kept McManus— MeuseArgonne (@ArgonneForest) September 29, 2024
Number 15:
Say what you want… I was at the Jets-Broncos game last year….never been so dejected…today may have been ugly at times… but I’ll take a PJ Locke sack over a Russell Wilson fumble any day…I believe in this team & I believe in Bo Nix….#LetsGo— Jean Ann (@janich62) September 29, 2024
Number 14:
I’ve watched the Broncos lose that exact game over and over and over but this time we scored the TD when it was needed and clutched up in the end. Idc how ugly it is this team got some DAWG in it, im just here to hand Nate Hackett a zero touchdown L— Mac (@MarshMac45) September 29, 2024
Number 13:
I don't care how it happened. We won. It was ugly. You gotta win ugly in this league. #BroncosCountry— Angry Broncos Fan (@angrybroncos) September 29, 2024
Number 12:
A lot of ugly but baby steps required at the moment #Broncos— Nick Bell (@Clydebank_Arab) September 29, 2024
Number 11:
It was ugly, but broncos win on the road against the jets, and the vibes are high pic.twitter.com/zxPONt4Zmo— Ryan Poarch (@MrPoarch_) September 29, 2024
Number 10:
That was such a gritty, tough, ugly win by the @Broncos vs the @nyjets. Sometimes it's best to win ugly than lose pretty. #broncos #denverbroncos #nfl #nyjets #BroncosCountry— Nuggets & Brews (@NuggetsandBrews) September 29, 2024
Number 9:
@FearTheBeardo keep writing the Broncos off— Mick Walsh (@mickwalsh420) September 29, 2024
We can win ugly as well
Number 8:
Bo Nix & the @Broncos had 3 of 4 games on the road to start the season. All against very good NFL defenses & defensive coaches. Lumen field (12th man), 100 degree heat in Tampa, ugly conditions in NY and they are 2-2. Gutsy team! This D is legit! Hell yeah #BroncosCountry— Jake Dinwiddie (@JakeDinwiddie) September 29, 2024
Number 7:
Idc how ugly it looks. As a football team, if you wanna be good, you have to win these type of games. Broncos defense deserves all the flowers for their performance today!— Denver Fanatic (@FanaticDenver) September 29, 2024
Number 6:
That was the most ugly yet beautiful win for the @Broncos I've seen in a long time. Beat a decent team, who was favored, on the road, playin so poorly, shows they can compete with many teams.— kevin drako (@kevindrako2) September 29, 2024
Number 5:
Broncos country has seen so many ugly losses that I’m more than willing to accept an ugly win— Jordan Cardona (@jordan_cardona7) September 29, 2024
Number 4:
An ugly win, yeah. But going on the road and winning back-to-back games, for a rookie QB like Bo Nix feeling his way through, is ENORMOUSLY powerful for the #Broncos. This team is learning a lot about itself as it finds a way. When it finally comes together offensively, watch…— Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) September 29, 2024
Number 3:
Tough fought game in ugly conditions. This is what being on the losing side does to you https://t.co/YyfTJLaCDm— Broncos PlusSports (@BroncoPlusSport) September 29, 2024
Number 2:
2015 Broncos had some UGLY wins. Lfg— (@mattp107) September 29, 2024
Number 1:
I’m a broncos fan I watch ugly football every week— NicKpE (@The_NickPE) September 29, 2024