Broncos Fans Debate World's Ugliest Win Over Jets

That was ugly AF but whatever. — The Good Life Broncos Fan (@Broncocountry81) September 29, 2024

JaVonte Williams, you may have redeemed yourself. Vance Joseph, you HAVE redeemed yourself.



It may have been an ugly win, but we take those over pretty losses! LFG Broncos! — DaRealConMan (@0604Reynolds) September 29, 2024

This was a great win! Winning ugly shows resistance the broncos in the past lose these games — KobetheGOAT24 (@kobethe_goat24) September 29, 2024

As ugly as it was. Broncos lost every single one of these types of games in the last decade. I’ll take it. — Denver Fanatic (@FanaticDenver) September 29, 2024

That was the very definition of an ugly win. I'll take it, but you should have kept McManus — MeuseArgonne (@ArgonneForest) September 29, 2024

Say what you want… I was at the Jets-Broncos game last year….never been so dejected…today may have been ugly at times… but I’ll take a PJ Locke sack over a Russell Wilson fumble any day…I believe in this team & I believe in Bo Nix….#LetsGo — Jean Ann (@janich62) September 29, 2024

I’ve watched the Broncos lose that exact game over and over and over but this time we scored the TD when it was needed and clutched up in the end. Idc how ugly it is this team got some DAWG in it, im just here to hand Nate Hackett a zero touchdown L — Mac (@MarshMac45) September 29, 2024

I don't care how it happened. We won. It was ugly. You gotta win ugly in this league. #BroncosCountry — Angry Broncos Fan (@angrybroncos) September 29, 2024

A lot of ugly but baby steps required at the moment #Broncos — Nick Bell (@Clydebank_Arab) September 29, 2024

It was ugly, but broncos win on the road against the jets, and the vibes are high pic.twitter.com/zxPONt4Zmo — Ryan Poarch (@MrPoarch_) September 29, 2024

@FearTheBeardo keep writing the Broncos off



We can win ugly as well — Mick Walsh (@mickwalsh420) September 29, 2024

Bo Nix & the @Broncos had 3 of 4 games on the road to start the season. All against very good NFL defenses & defensive coaches. Lumen field (12th man), 100 degree heat in Tampa, ugly conditions in NY and they are 2-2. Gutsy team! This D is legit! Hell yeah #BroncosCountry — Jake Dinwiddie (@JakeDinwiddie) September 29, 2024

Idc how ugly it looks. As a football team, if you wanna be good, you have to win these type of games. Broncos defense deserves all the flowers for their performance today! — Denver Fanatic (@FanaticDenver) September 29, 2024

That was the most ugly yet beautiful win for the @Broncos I've seen in a long time. Beat a decent team, who was favored, on the road, playin so poorly, shows they can compete with many teams. — kevin drako (@kevindrako2) September 29, 2024

Broncos country has seen so many ugly losses that I’m more than willing to accept an ugly win — Jordan Cardona (@jordan_cardona7) September 29, 2024

An ugly win, yeah. But going on the road and winning back-to-back games, for a rookie QB like Bo Nix feeling his way through, is ENORMOUSLY powerful for the #Broncos. This team is learning a lot about itself as it finds a way. When it finally comes together offensively, watch… — Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) September 29, 2024

Tough fought game in ugly conditions. This is what being on the losing side does to you https://t.co/YyfTJLaCDm — Broncos PlusSports (@BroncoPlusSport) September 29, 2024

2015 Broncos had some UGLY wins. Lfg — (@mattp107) September 29, 2024