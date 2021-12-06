Broncos Fans on Twitter on How Teddy Bridgewater Sucks After Loss to Chiefs

Tonight's game show that we need a QB,we don't have one



DEN are making KC job easier,DEN in KC schedule is just a "bye week"



Dont let the NFL put us in primetime,no one likes to see their team be humiliated in national TV



Get a QB on next draft



Only team without a qb in west — Geovani Costa (@Geovani_Costa14) December 6, 2021

Teddy: You get the ball down the field and you don't score, it just sucks, man. #Broncos — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 6, 2021

@Broncos teddy sucks a$$ and you suck for putting him out there every Sunday for us to watch. — Chad (@SimpleC75) December 6, 2021

Broncos have two nice WRs, a nice TE, a nice RB, a good defense and can’t win football games. Process of elimination says Teddy Bridgewater sucks — (@KingJackWrld) December 6, 2021

Teddy Bridgewater f#*%ing sucks! Broncos need a real QB. Total embarrassment tonight. — ML (@TigerMike100) December 6, 2021

Lock is NOT BETTER than Teddy. They both sucks. Teddy is unfortunately better BUT BRING IN LOCK AND LET HIM FINISH THE SEASON



WTF DO WE HAVE TO LOSE. WHAT!!!!! NOTHING. WE MIGHT EVEN GET A HIGHER DRAFT PICK.

TEDDY DOES NOT DESERVE TO PLAY FOR THE DENVER BRONCOS — FukityFukinGoBroncos (@Gobroncos239) December 6, 2021

Teddy Bridgewater is just good enough to make the Broncos not suck but not anywhere near good enough to make them a good football team, which is the worst kind of quarterback purgatory. — Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) December 6, 2021

@_TheSheriff18 Peyton I'm begging you please come and save the Broncos lead you to either coach or run the offense the play calling is terrible — Johnny Smoke (@JohnnySmoke3) December 6, 2021

I am a die-hard Broncos fan and today, I am over it. I’m embarrassed. - first step is admitting it — Aaron Ontiveros (@Aaronontiveros0) December 6, 2021

I am officially embarrassed to be a Broncos fan. This game is pure embarrassment. Heads should roll. Game was flexed to primitive, and we embarrassed ourselves. — Matt Nichols (@FlowdaBroncoFan) December 6, 2021

sucks that Teddy is wasting you. — bob (@bob94468005) December 6, 2021

The broncos are 1-20 when down at halftime. That says a lot about the Coaching. Embarrassed to be a fan. — mcdowellphotog (@mcdowellphotog) December 6, 2021

All we fucking asked for was to not be embarrassed. This was way too predictable. #Broncos #BroncosCountry — JM (@jm4c488) December 6, 2021

I say give lock the keys. It is possible he has improved. I know he has looked pretty terrible this year in the short time we have seen him, but working with starters everyday can make a huge difference. I was pretty big on teddy as I like him, but he ain’t the guy — coolbruh (@dillon62742127) December 6, 2021

Hope y’all rip Teddy apart for these INTs the way y’all did the other guy last week.



But you won’t. — Patrick Chiotti (@PatrickChiotti) December 6, 2021

I've always had fangios back BUT his blind loyalty to awful Teddy who is going out here and losing us games blows my mind. I might have to jump on the FireFangio bandwagon soon. Teddy is so bad I never wanna see him on the field again. — Matthew Hanson (@db212004) December 6, 2021

@Broncos @johnelway please fire Pat and Bench Teddy.. Both are Awful! Too much talent on this team to waste because of these guys. pic.twitter.com/aYsgMI5Hp4 — Just me AuthenticLee (@DeeJayBigDave) December 6, 2021

Broncos might as well give Lock a try. Teddy is just plan awful! — Miamiminer (@MarquezNick23) December 6, 2021

Can't believe Teddy threw 40 times and only had 257 yards, most of which were in garbage time and thanks to J Williams. Pathetic #FIREFANGIO #FireShurmur #broncos — mcdowellphotog (@mcdowellphotog) December 6, 2021