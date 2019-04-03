Death Penalty Repeal Fails, Bill Will Be Reintroduced Next Year

Capital punishment will remain on the books in Colorado for at least another year following the death penalty repeal bill's unexpected demise in the state legislature.

On Tuesday, April 2, Senator Julie Gonzales, one of the bill's prime sponsors, announced that she was postponing consideration of the bill until next year's legislative session. It was an odd turn of events at a time when Colorado's political makeup, a fully Democratic legislature and an abolitionist governor seemed to create the perfect environment for repealing the death penalty. But things got complicated as soon as the bill was introduced early last month, Gonzales says.

"I honestly feel that it was better for us to start over and do this process right. I think we’re all clear on what the policy solution is. The question is how do we improve that process," says Gonzales, referring to the bill's rollout.