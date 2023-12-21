Colorado Supreme Court Trump Ruling an Early Christmas Present for Comics

The Colorado Supreme Court's December 19 decision that would ban Donald Trump from the state's 2024 presidential primary ballot was a gift to political pundits and competitors, who've been blowing hard in the media. While Ron DeSantis called the court's ruling "a joke," late-night talk-show hosts proceeded to offer plenty.
Jimmy Fallon started his December 20 monologue by noting that “Christmas is almost here, and people are already returning gifts. In fact, last night Colorado returned Donald Trump.”
And that was just the beginning. “Yeah, you've got to give it up for Colorado — they’re the first state to legalize weed and illegalize Trump," Fallon said.
“Yeah, they banned him from the ballot," he added. "If Trump ends up winning in 2024, don’t be surprised if Colorado suddenly becomes East Utah.”
From there, Fallon went into riffs on Clarence Thomas and the reaction of the other Republican candidates, as well as the current president: “The insurrection clause is in the 14th Amendment, which was ratified in 1868. Right now, President Biden’s like, ‘I supported it then, and I support it now.’”
Stephen Colbert also got off a few zingers, noting that "Santa came early last night," and offering this: “You go, Colorado. Just goes to show you can make good decisions when you’re high.”
He also gave a quick lesson on Amendment 14. "Let's be clear here: The Colorado Supreme Court did not kick Colorado off the ballot. The U.S. Constitution kicked Trump off the ballot," he told a cheering audience.
“The reason the court kicked Trump off the ballot is the 14th Amendment’s so-called insurrection clause, which states that no one can hold an office of the United States if they ‘have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof,’" Colbert continued. "The insurrection, in this case, is January 6, and ‘aid and comfort to our enemies’ is his side hustle.”
Watch it all here:
Welcome to East Utah.