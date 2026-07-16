Marijuana

Marijuana regulators issue recall for Colorado’s Best Dabs

The product initially passed lab testing but was later discovered to contain a banned pesticide, according to regulators.
By Thomas MitchellJuly 16, 2026
A jar of THC wax as a man loads a dab
The recalled concentrate was sold at 10 dispensaries across the state from September 18 to November 24 of 2025.

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The Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division has issued a recall for cannabis concentrate produced by Colorado Medical Processing, LLC, which does business as Colorado’s Best Dabs.

According to a July 15 health and safety order from the MED, concentrate from Colorado’s Best Dabs initially passed lab testing, “but was later subjected to additional testing due to laboratory testing concerns identified during an investigation,” the MED says. Further testing eventually detected chlorfenapyr, a banned cannabis pesticide in Colorado.

Chlorfenapyr is an insecticide that kills mites and other bugs by disrupting energy in their cells. It has been linked to over a dozen Colorado cannabis safety advisories since June 2025.

The recalled concentrate was sold at 10 dispensaries across the state from September 18 to November 24 of last year, according to the MED. Both medical and recreational dispensaries were included in the recall.

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All of Colorado’s Best Dabs products have the following license numbers of their packaging: 404R-00354 (recreational), 404-00383 (medical).

“Individuals who possess this affected product should destroy it or return it to the store from which it was purchased for proper disposal. Individuals who experience adverse health effects after consuming the affected product should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the MED by submitting a MED Reporting Form,” the health and safety order says.

Colorado’s Best Dabs could not be reached for comment.

This is the 15th cannabis recall issued in Colorado so far this year.

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Thomas Mitchell has been the news editor of Westword since February 2024. He’s been with the publication since 2017 and was formerly its cannabis editor. He’s earned numerous awards and accolades for his work, including placing second for the Marijuana Enterprise Reporting Award from the Colorado Society of Professional Journalists in 2018; being named a Top Cannabis Journalist by Leafbuyer in 2020; and placing first for the College Sports Writing Award from the Arizona Press Club in 2014. His prior work experience includes Arizona Republic, Inman News and Fox Sports.

thomas.mitchell@westword.com

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