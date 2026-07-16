Marijuana regulators issue recall for Colorado’s Best Dabs

The recalled concentrate was sold at 10 dispensaries across the state from September 18 to November 24 of 2025.

The Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division has issued a recall for cannabis concentrate produced by Colorado Medical Processing, LLC, which does business as Colorado’s Best Dabs.

According to a July 15 health and safety order from the MED, concentrate from Colorado’s Best Dabs initially passed lab testing, “but was later subjected to additional testing due to laboratory testing concerns identified during an investigation,” the MED says. Further testing eventually detected chlorfenapyr, a banned cannabis pesticide in Colorado.

Chlorfenapyr is an insecticide that kills mites and other bugs by disrupting energy in their cells. It has been linked to over a dozen Colorado cannabis safety advisories since June 2025.

The recalled concentrate was sold at 10 dispensaries across the state from September 18 to November 24 of last year, according to the MED. Both medical and recreational dispensaries were included in the recall.

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All of Colorado’s Best Dabs products have the following license numbers of their packaging: 404R-00354 (recreational), 404-00383 (medical).

“Individuals who possess this affected product should destroy it or return it to the store from which it was purchased for proper disposal. Individuals who experience adverse health effects after consuming the affected product should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the MED by submitting a MED Reporting Form,” the health and safety order says.

Colorado’s Best Dabs could not be reached for comment.

This is the 15th cannabis recall issued in Colorado so far this year.